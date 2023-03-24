NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at BOS: Celtics are 26-9 at home.

SAS at WAS: Wizards are on a four-game slide.

DET at TOR: Raptors are 23-14 at home.

HOU at MEM: Grizzlies have won four in a row.

CHA at DAL: Mavericks have dropped two in a row.

MIL at UTA: Bucks are 22-13 on the road; Jazz are 22-14 at home.

PHI at GSW: Warriors are 29-7 at home.

CHI at POR: Trail Blazers are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

PHX at SAC: Suns are 15-22 on the road; Kings are 21-15 at home.

OKC at LAL: Lakers are on a two-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton (knee): Questionable

SAS - Devonte' Graham (quadriceps), Keldon Johnson (neck), Doug McDermott (hip), Tre Jones (foot): Probable / Zach Collins (biceps), Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable / Romeo Langford (thigh), Jeremy Sochan (knee): OUT

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Bradley Beal (knee): OUT

DET - Isaiah Livers (hip): Probable / Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder), Rodney McGruder (foot): OUT

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Scottie Barnes (wrist), Gary Trent (elbow): Questionable

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

CHA - Terry Rozier (foot): Questionable / Mark Williams (thumb), Kelly Oubre (shoulder), Dennis Smith (illness): OUT

DAL - Kyrie Irving (foot), Tim Hardaway (illness): Questionable

MIL - Jae Crowder (calf), Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back), Jordan Clarkson (finger), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles), Jalen McDaniels (hip): Questionable

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (personal), Andre Iguodala (wrist): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot), DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps): Questionable

POR - Damian Lillard (calf): Probable / Jusuf Nurkic (knee), Nassir Little (concussion): Questionable / Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Anfernee Simons (foot): OUT

PHX - Deandre Ayton (hip), Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT

SAC - Kevin Huerter (knee): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Raptors ($8,700) vs. Pistons

VanVleet topped 44 DK points in seven of the last 10 outings, including a high of 59.3, while averaging 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He should thrive against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to point guards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field. VanVleet totaled 55.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pistons.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,800) at Trail Blazers

LaVine is coming off a quiet outing but is averaging 29.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists, with a high of 55 DK points through the last 10 games. He has a good chance to get back on track with a favorable matchup against the Trial Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.7 percent from the field, including 37.2 percent from long range.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,700) vs. Pacers

Tatum topped 60 DK points in four of his last 10 outings, averaging 29.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He faces another great opportunity to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game. He also tallied 63.5 DK points in their prior matchup.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,300) vs. Pistons

Siakam is coming off an impressive outing with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for a total of 57 DK points, and he is averaging 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 10 games. He produced 57 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pistons and should be up for another strong showing, as they give up the league's second-most points per game to power forwards and the league's sixth-most rebounds per game.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,000) vs. Spurs

Porzingis surpassed 40 DK points in six of his last 10 appearances, including a high of 59.8, while averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He faces a great chance to flourish against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points and seventh-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Jazz

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 31 minutes per game over the last five, including 31 points in 24 minutes in his previous outing. He topped 60 DK points in three of the five games and should continue to dominate against the shorthanded Jazz, who give up the league's seventh-most offensive rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($4,700) vs. Thunder

Schroder is averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists off the bench across five games. He should continue to deliver a spark to the second unit with an advantageous matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to point guards.

Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,000) at Jazz

Allen notched 22.8 DK points in his previous outing and is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals over five games. He should be up for more opportunity on offense in the absence of Khris Middleton (knee), and he faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to shooting guards.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($4,000) at Jazz

Connaughton is averaging 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals through five games. He is expected to pick up the start in place of Khris Middleton (knee), and he has an excellent chance to prosper against the shorthanded Jazz.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,500) at Kings

Craig topped 20 DK points in three straight games and is averaging 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks over seven consecutive starts. He should be able to excel against the Kings, who give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field.

Trey Lyles, Kings ($3,800) vs. Suns

Lyles is coming off a couple of quieter outings but is averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists through his last 10 outings, including seven with more than 20 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Suns, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game.

