NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at IND: Knicks lead series 2-0

DEN at MIN: Timberwolves lead series 2-0

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Jalen Brunson (foot): Probable; OG Anunoby (hamstring): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back): Questionable

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (abdomen), Reggie Jackson (ankle), Jamal Murray (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,800) at Pacers

After averaging 35.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists through the first round, Brunson picked up where he left off with 60 DK points on 43 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block in Game 1. He followed up with a 29-point effort as his squad pulled off the win in Game 2 for the 2-0 series lead. He must remain the driving force in the Knicks' offense and should continue to prosper against the Pacers' porous defense.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,300) vs. Knicks

Haliburton averaged 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists through the first round but came up flat with just six points scored in Game 1 against the Knicks. He bounced back with an impressive effort in Game 2, totaling 34 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals, despite the loss. He faces a great opportunity to turn the momentum around as the Pacers are back on home court, where they had a 26-15 record during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,700) at Pacers

Hart surpassed 50 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 18.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through eight appearances this postseason. He also played a full 48 minutes in the last two outings and surpassed 45 minutes played in six of the last eight games. He must keep up his all-around contribution to help the Knicks continue navigate their way ahead, despite their mounting injury trouble.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,900) vs. Knicks

After a couple of massive efforts to kick off the postseason, Siakam has slowed down and is averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last six games, with fewer than 40 DK points in the last four outings. Nonetheless, he has a great chance to turn things around as the Pacers are back on home court for Game 3. He is also likely to take advantage of a shorthanded Knicks frontcourt.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,000) vs. Nuggets

Towns is coming off his best performance of the postseason, as he logged 51.5 DK points with 27 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and two blocks in 36 minutes last game. He has progressively increased his effectiveness through the last seven games and should continue to shine as the Timberwolves are back home with the opportunity to take a 3-0 series lead.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,300) vs. Nuggets

Edwards took his game to another level in the first round, scoring more than 30 points in three of the five games, including a high of 40 in the series-clinching win. He surpassed 60 DK points in two consecutive games, before finishing with 42.5 in Game 2 against the Nuggets. His heroics have led the Timberwolves to a 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3, and he is more than likely to keep rolling at home, where he shot 46.7 percent from the field this season.

Mid-Range Money

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($5,600) vs. Nuggets

Conley continues to provide steady play at the point, averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals through seven games this postseason. He averaged an impressive 18.0 points on 62.5 percent shooting through four meetings with the Nuggets during the regular season and could be up for a lighter matchup if the Nuggets are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,800) vs. Knicks

After a 23-point delivery in Game 1 versus the Knicks, Turner came up quiet with a total of just 17.3 DK points in Game 2. However, with the series moving to Indiana for Game 3, he is likely to pick up his play after averaging better numbers across the board at home during the regular season. He also has the advantage of playing against a shorthanded Knicks frontcourt.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,800) vs. Knicks

McConnell has been solid all season, but he is playing particularly well lately, averaging 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.3 steals in 22.7 minutes per game across the last three outings. His hard-nosed play style leads to stat contributions across the board and makes him a key part of the rotation. He could also see increased playing time, considering Tyrese Haliburton will likely continue playing through injury trouble.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,400)

McDaniels provides an all-around contribution and plays a big role in the Timberwolves' league-leading defense. He is shooting just 39.3 percent from the field this postseason, but he has a good opportunity to get rolling at home where he shot significantly better from long range during the regular season.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,700) vs. Nuggets

Reid is coming off his most productive effort of the postseason, as he racked up 31.3 DK points in Game 2 against the Nuggets. He should continue to prosper in his matchups against their second unit.

