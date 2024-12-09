NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at TOR: Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games; Raptors on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Cameron Payne (elbow), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($10,600) at Raptors

Brunson is coming off a brilliant, 31-point, 10-assist performance and is averaging 24.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He may have to look to step up offensively if Karl-Anthony Towns misses a second consecutive game, and he should do well against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($10,000) vs. Knicks

Barrett topped 30 DK points in each of the last six games, including a high of 54.8, while averaging 24.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists over that span. He should have a good opportunity to get his offense going against the Knicks, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($8,400) at Raptors

Hart continues to stuff the stat sheet with his incredible ability to be in the right place at the right time. He is averaging 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including a high of 50.8 DK points. He has a good chance to fill it up against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's eighth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($8,800) vs. Knicks

Poeltl returned from a one-game absence with a strong performance, as he amassed 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the last game. He is averaging 16.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks on the season, and he could be up for a highly favorable matchup if Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined.

Expected Chalk

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($11,400) vs. Knicks

Barnes is on a tear, averaging 22.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 55 DK points. He is expected to start at point guard for the Raptors, and he should continue to excel in that position as it is easy for him to utilize his size advantage against opposing guards.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($7,400) at Raptors

After a bit of up-and-down play to start the season, Bridges has found a great groove in December, averaging 22.3 points on 54.7 percent shooting through four games. He has a fantastic opportunity to keep rolling against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($7,600) at Raptors

Anunoby bounced back from a stretch of three straight games scoring less than 10 points by topping 15 points in each of the last three outings, including a 25-point effort and a high of 48.5 DK points. He faces a good chance to pad his stats against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's most free throws per game.

Value Picks

Miles McBride, Knicks ($4,400) at Raptors

McBride does a solid job of providing instant offense off the bench, as he is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last five games. He should find opportunities to pad his stats against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Davion Mitchell, Raptors ($2,800) vs. Knicks

Mitchell is coming off a few low-scoring outings, but he continues to provide a notable impact in other areas, averaging 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games. He must continue to play a significant role as the Raptors remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

Ochai Agbaji, Knicks ($5,600) vs. Knicks

Agbaji has cooled off after a great start to the season but is still averaging 8.4 points on 48.6 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last five games, including two with at least 25 DK points.

Jonathan Mogbo, Raptors ($5,000) vs. Knicks

Mogbo has quietly been doing impressive work to help supplement the Raptors' frontcourt and is averaging 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last 10 games, including a season-high 17-point performance in the game before last.

