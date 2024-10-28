NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at ORL: Pacers on two-game slide; Magic 1-0 at home

WAS at ATL: Wizards on two-game slide; Hawks 2-0 at home

MIL at BOS: Bucks on two-game slide; Celtics on three-game win streak

DET at MIA: Pistons on three-game slide; Heat 0-1 at home

CLE at NYK: Cavs on three-game win streak; Knicks 1-0 at home

DEN at TOR: Nuggets on two-game slide; Raptors 1-1 at home

HOU at SAS: Rockets 0-1 on road; Spurs 1-0 at home

CHI at MEM: Bulls 1-1 on road; Grizzlies 1-0 at home

UTA at DAL: Jazz on two-game slide; Mavericks 1-0 at home

LAL at PHX: Lakers on three-game win streak; Suns 1-0 at home

POR at SAC: Trail Blazers facing first road game; Kings on two-game slide

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hip), Franz Wagner (illness), Goga Bitadze (foot): Questionable

WAS - Saddiq Bey (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (thumb): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Onyeka Okongwu (rest): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

BOS - Sam Hauser (back), Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT

DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT

MIA - Kevin Love (personal): OUT

CLE - Max Strus (ankle): OUT

NYK - Josh Hart (ankle): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

TOR - RJ Barrett (shoulder): Questionable; Immanuel Quickley (pelvis): Doubtful; Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable

SAS - Tre Jones (ankle), Devin Vassell (foot): OUT

MEM - John Konchar (foot), Ja Morant (thigh): Questionable; GG Jackson (foot), Luke Kennard (foot), Vince Williams (leg): OUT

UTA - Drew Eubanks (illness): Questionable

DAL - Dante Exum (wrist), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

PHX - Bradley Beal (elbow): Questionable; Josh Okogie (hamstring): OUT

POR - Robert Williams (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,800) vs. Wizards

Young is off to a blistering start to the season, including back-to-back games with at least 30 points and a 24-point effort in his last outing. He is likely to keep rolling against the Wizards, who are giving up a league-high 128.5 points per game. The Wizards are also giving up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($7,500) vs. Jazz

Irving was relatively quiet in the season opener, but he delivered a more impressive effort with a total of 38.5 DK points in his last outing. Irving is shooting 41.7 percent from deep over his two games played and should prosper against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,000) vs. Pistons

Butler was limited to just three points in 26 minutes of action during the Heat's season opener, but he bounced back with a much better effort in his most recent outing, finishing with 54.0 DK points in 37 minutes of playing time. He should continue to build on his rhythm with a meeting against the Pistons after he averaged 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals across their three encounters last season.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($7,800) vs. Wizards

After two strong performances to start the campaign, Johnson was quiet with just 21.8 DK points in his most recent outing. Nonetheless, he should thrive against the Wizards, who are struggling defensively and gave up the league's most points in the paint per game last season.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($7,900) vs. Pistons

Adebayo came out flat in the season opener but turned in a much better performance with 35.3 DK points in his last outing. He has a great opportunity to build some momentum against the Pistons after he averaged 20.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals through their four meetings last season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,100) at Raptors

Despite an 0-2 start to the campaign for the Nuggets, Jokic reached the 60 DK-point mark in back-to-back games. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Raptors after he averaged 33.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks over their two meetings last season.

Mid-Range Money

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,100) at Raptors

Murray finished with 36.5 DK points in his last outing and has a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Raptors, who remain shorthanded at point guard. Murray also averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 blocks through two encounters with the Raptors last season.

Dyson Daniels, Hawks ($5,600) vs. Wizards

Daniels has been a pleasant surprise for the Hawks, as he has shined in a starting role, averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks over his first three games. He also has a great chance to continue padding his stats on the defensive end as the Wizards are giving up the league's second-most steals per game to opposing shooting guards.

Value Picks

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($4,600) vs. Rockets

Barnes amassed 28.0 DK points in the season opener but was quieter with just 19.3 DK points in his most recent outing. He should continue to put together solid numbers with his ability to contribute across the stat sheet, especially considering the Rockets are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game.

Nikola Jovic, Heat ($4,400) vs. Pistons

Jovic delivered two strong performances to start the season, surpassing 26 DK points in each outing. He also has a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most steals per game.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($4,900) vs. Jazz

Gafford topped 22 DK points in each of his first two games to start the season. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest shooting percentage to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.