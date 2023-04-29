NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHX at DEN: The Suns and Nuggets kickoff the Western Conference Semi-Finals, after they each earned 4-1 series wins in the first-round. They also split their season series, with each team winning twice at home.

Injuries to Monitor

NONE: Neither side is listing any injuries. The Nuggets went with an eight-man rotation in their last game, with Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and Christian Braun coming off the bench. The Suns brought in Josh Okogie, Bismack Biyombo, Cameron Payne, Damion Lee and Landry Shamet off the bench in their last outing.

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($14,100) vs. Suns

Murray had an impressive first round, going over 40 DK points in four of five games, including a high of 53.1, while averaging a team-high 27.2 points, to go with 5.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. He averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals over two meetings with the Suns during the regular season and should keep the momentum going as they gave up the league's six-most points per game to opposing point guards during the regular season.

Devin Booker, Suns ($16,500) at Nuggets

Booker averaged 37.2 points per game through the first round, which ranks second-highest in the playoffs. He also impacts the stat sheet, with 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He topped 50 DK points in four of five outings in the previous series, including two with more than 70.

Forwards/Centers

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($10,200) vs. Suns

Porter notched a high of 44.8 DK points in the first round while averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. He was relatively quiet against the Suns during the regular season, with 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over two meetings, but he should keep his postseason momentum going on the home court, where he is shooting 50.1 percent from the field during the season.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($15,900) at Nuggets

Durant went over 40 DK points in all five games last series, including a high of 62.3 DK points, while averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per outing. He is shooting 51.5 percent from the field through his previous 10 appearances and has a good opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Nuggets are giving up 24.2 free-throw attempts per game in the postseason.

Deandre Ayton, Suns ($11,700) at Nuggets

Ayton averaged 16.0 points and 11.2 rebounds during the first round, with a high of 39.1 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against Nikola Jokic, but he generated an average of 15.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over three meetings with the Nuggets during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($18,600) vs. Suns

Jokic put up an average of 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.2 steals through the first round, including three games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 76.4. He also thrived in two meetings with the Suns during the regular season, where he averaged 31.0 points, 16.5 rebounds and 12.0 assists in two meetings. The reigning MVP has a good chance to make an impact on the glass, as the Suns are giving up 11.8 offensive rebounds per game in the postseason.

Value Picks

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($7,500) vs. Suns

Brown surpassed 20 DK points in each game of the first round, while averaging 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per outing. He continues to be the top option coming off the bench and has done a great job of bringing the energy all season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($7,200) vs. Suns

Caldwell-Pope did not excel but remained steady, averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in the first round, with a high of just 21.9 DK points. He should keep up the solid play and has a good chance to pad his stats as the Suns are giving up the second-most free throws per game in the playoffs.

Jeff Green, Nuggets ($5,400) vs. Suns

Green played 23 minutes per game and averaged 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, with a high of 16.4 DK points in the first round. Despite his recent lower totals, he provides a mature presence and has shown throughout his career that he can step up to be a difference-maker on both ends of the floor.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($6,600) at Nuggets

Craig is up for his sixth consecutive start, averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game through the first round. He should keep up the solid play after putting up an average of 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in four meetings with the Nuggets this season.

Bismack Biyombo, Suns ($6,000) at Nuggets

Biyombo showed he can still be a difference-maker, with an average of 4.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in just 11 minutes per game during the first round, including a high of 28.6 DK points in Game 5. The Suns will need him to step up on the glass, as the Nuggets have done a great job rebounding the ball in the postseason.

