NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 11

Slate Overview

MIA at ORL

Heat on two-game win streak.

IND at WAS

Pacers on three-game slide.

DEN at CHA

Hornets on six-game slide.

SAS at ATL

Spurs on 11-game slide.

UTA at NYK

Jazz 10-17 on road.

CHI at CLE

Cavs on five-game win streak.

LAL at GSW

Lakers on three-game slide.

DAL at SAC

Mavs on three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Duncan Robinson (finger), Victor Oladipo (ankle): Questionable

Kyle Lowry (knee: OUT

ORL - Gary Harris (groin): Questionable

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ankle): OUT

DEN - Thomas Bryant (not injury related), Aaron Gordon (ribs), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

CHA - Reggie Jackson (not injury related), Caleb Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

SAS - Doug McDermott (Achilles), Keldon Johnson (ankle), Khem Birch (not injury related), Romeo Langford (thigh), Tre Jones (foot), Jeremy Sochan (back): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

ATL - Aaron Holiday (illness), Saddiq Bey (not injury related): Questionable

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (illness): Probable

Russell Westbrook (not injury related): Questionable

NYK - Josh Hart (not injury related): Questionable

Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot), DeMar DeRozan (hip), Patrick Williams (ankle): Probable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable

LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Mo Bamba (suspension): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (leg): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (heel): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,600) vs. Jazz

Brunson continues to impress, averaging 26.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists over his last 10 appearances, including three games with more than 50 DK points. He has a good chance to keep it rolling against the Jazz, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to point guards, and who also are in the midst of a roster shakeup after the trade deadline.

Dejounte Murray, Spurs ($8,900) vs. Spurs

Murray surpassed 40 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, including a high of 67, while averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He has a great chance to shine against his former squad, as the Spurs give up a league-high 122.7 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 51.0 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,200) at Knicks

Markkanen is averaging 25.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his last 10 games, including six with at least 40 DK points and a high of 61. He faces a tough matchup in New York but should do well as the Knicks give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers and eighth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,400) vs. Bulls

Mobley is on a roll, averaging 18.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals across 10 games, including a high of 58.8 DK points in the most recent outing. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Bulls, who give up the league's 10th-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,700) vs. Pacers

Porzingis exceeded 50 DK points in four of the last five outings, including a high of 57.8, while averaging 28.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He has to step up in the absence of Kyle Kuzma and should prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth-most points and a league-high 16.5 rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) at Hornets

Jokic continues to dominate, averaging 22.2 points, 14.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals across five games, including two with more than 70 DK points. He has a great chance to stand out against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($3,900) vs. Spurs

Okongwu continues to deliver good production off the bench, averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 blocks through five games, with a high of 32.8 DK points. He has a great chance to excel against the Spurs, who struggle on the defensive end.

Reggie Bullock, Mavericks ($4,500) at Kings

Bullock has picked up his play lately, averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals, with a high of 40.3 DK points through five games. He should continue to see more responsibility with the Mavs' new-look roster and thrive against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.7 percent from deep.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,800) at Magic

Martin is averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over five games, including three with more than 30 DK points and a high of 39.8. He should maintain the strong play against the Magic, who give up a league-high 22.8 points per game to small forwards.

Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,900) at Hawks

Branham poured in a career-high 27 points with a total of 40.8 DK points in the previous game and is averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over five outings. He has an excellent opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Hawks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,000) at Knicks

Sexton topped 35 DK points in two consecutive starts and should continue to see more action as a result of the Jazz's trade-deadline activities. He has a good chance to get his offense going against the Knicks, who give up an average of 13.1 three-pointers in addition to the league's 10th-most free throws per game.

