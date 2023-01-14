NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MEM at IND

Grizzlies on eight-game win streak.

BOS at CHA

Celtics on five-game win streak.

ATL at TOR

Raptors on three-game win streak.

CLE at MIN

Timberwolves 13-9 at home.

PHI at UTA

Jazz 14-7 at home.

DAL at POR

Trail Blazers on five-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Brandon Clarke (hip), Dillon Brooks (ankle): Questionable

John Konchar (illness): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (back), Aaron Nesmith (illness): Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (personal): Questionable

Jaylen Brown (groin): OUT

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful

Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT

MIN - Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

PHI - Tobias Harris (knee): Questionable

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (ankle): Questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

POR - Gary Payton (ankle): Probable

Damian Lillard (ankle): Questionable

Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,300) at Pacers

Morant recorded 51.3 DK points in his return from a two-game absence and is averaging 32.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals across five appearances. He has a great chance to succeed against the Pacers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,600) at Timberwolves

Mitchell is still rolling, averaging 29.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals over his last 10 games, including a 43.3 DK-point performance in the last outing. He should keep it up against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers and fifth-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

OG Anunoby, Raptors ($6,600) vs. Hawks

Anunoby surpassed 30 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, with a high of 45.3. He has a chance to do well against the Hawks, who face the second game of a back-to-back and also give up the league's sixth-most points per game to small forwards.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($6,800) vs. Mavericks

Grant logged a high of 61 DK points and had at least 30 in seven of the last 10 outings, while he averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals. He also has an opportunity to flourish in his matchup against the Mavs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers ($7,000) vs. Mavericks

Nurkic is averaging 14.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over five games, including three with more than 45 DK points. He should continue to thrive against the Mavericks, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,600) at Hornets

Tatum has to step up in the absence of Jaylen Brown. He is averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists through 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 72. He has a great chance to go off against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Robert Williams, Celtics ($4,900) at Hornets

Williams is averaging 7.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks over his last 10 appearances. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game and the fifth-most points to centers.

Taurean Prince, Timberwolves ($3,200) vs. Cavaliers

Prince is averaging 12.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in five games since returning from a five-week absence. He will see considerable opportunity while the Timberwolves remain shorthanded and has a chance to prosper from long range, as the Cavs allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.7 percent from deep.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($4,900) vs. Grizzlies

Mathurin picked up a start in the last game and totaled 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 39 minutes. He should continue to see added opportunity in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, and he has a chance to excel against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to small forwards.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,000) vs. 76ers

After a five-game absence, Sexton looked good with 26.3 DK points in the last outing. He has to step up again, as the Jazz have an advantage off the bench against the 76ers' star-studded starting lineup. Sexton should find an opportunity to shine, considering the Sixers give up the league's seventh-most points per game to shooting guards.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,600) vs. Grizzlies

Nembhard has a chance to stand out in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. He is averaging 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 10 games, including six with at least 19 DK points, and he should do well against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's ninth-most threes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.