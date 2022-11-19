NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
TOR at ATL (-5), O/U: 225.5
ORL at IND (-6.5), O/U: 226
MIN (-3) at PHI, O/U: 226
UTA at POR (-3.5), O/U: 227.5
SAS at LAC (-9), O/U:221
Injuries to Monitor
TOR - Gary Trent (illness), Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe), Dalano Banton (ankle), Chris Boucher (illness): OUT
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
ORL - Moritz Wagner (foot): Questionable
Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Paolo Banchero (ankle): OUT
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (ankle): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT
PHI - Tobias Harris (hip), Furkan Korkmaz (knee), Tyrese Maxey (hip): Questionable
James Harden (foot), Jaden Springer (quadriceps): OUT
UTA - Rudy Gay (finger): OUT
POR - Nassir Little (calf): Questionable
Gary Payton (abdomen), Keon Johnson (hip): OUT
SAS - Doug McDermott (calf), Malaki Branham (ankle), Keldon Johnson (ankle): Probable Jakob Poeltl (knee), Devin Vassell (ankle): Questionable
Romeo Langford (COVID-19), Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT
LAC - Luke Kennard (calf): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,100) vs. Jazz
Lillard logged three straight double-doubles. He averages 27.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game and he should be able to get his offense rolling against the Jazz who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.3 percent from the field. The Jazz also give up an average of 26.3 points per game to opposing point guards, which is sixth-most in the league.
Paul George, Clippers ($9,800) vs. Spurs
George has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot a league-high 50.2 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from long range. He averages 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game and he exceeded 40 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, with a high of 75.3.
Forwards/Centers
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($7,400) at 76ers
Edwards takes on the 76ers who are dealing with injuries in the backcourt and also facing the second night of a back-to-back. He averages 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game and generated 63 DK points in his last game.
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,800) at Trail Blazers
Markkanen is coming off a stellar outing, with a career-high 38 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and a steal in a home win over the Suns. He delivered at least 28 DK points in nine of the last 10 games and should be able to keep it up with a major size advantage at his position against the Blazers.
Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers ($6,700) vs. Jazz
Nurkic has an advantage against the Jazz team that faces the second night of a back-to-back on the road. They also give up the second most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Nurkic topped 25 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including a high of 55.3.
Expected Chalk
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,700) at 76ers
Towns has a favorable matchup against the Sixers, who face the second night of a back-to-back. He also has a significant size advantage at his position, going up against P.J. Tucker. Towns averages 21.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is coming off back-to-back season-high scoring performances, with a 29-point outing followed by 30 points in his last game. In addition, he surpassed 50 DK points in five of the previous 10 games.
Value Picks
Reggie Jackson, Clippers ($4,900) vs. Spurs
Jackson is coming off a season-high 23-point performance on Thursday, where he topped 25 DK points for the second straight game. He maintains a starting role and averages 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 29 minutes per game. He has a good chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Spurs who are giving up a league-high 120.2 points per game.
Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($3,900) vs. Magic
Nembhard is coming off a quiet game on Friday night, where he logged eight points, one rebound and four assists. However, he continues to start and play a significant role with 20 minutes per game, and he topped 20 DK points in three of the last five games. He could be up for added playing time if Tyrese Haliburton is sidelined.
Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,000) vs. Spurs
Powell averages 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25 minutes per game, and he scored more than 22 DK points in four of the last six games. He has a favorable matchup against a Spurs team that features a sub-par defense and is dealing with injuries in their backcourt. He is also up for more action in the absence of Luke Kennard.
Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($4,500) at Clippers
Sochan is averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He topped 20 DK in the last four games and has an excellent chance to keep it rolling against the Clippers, who give up the second most rebounds per game to power forwards.
Nicolas Batum, Clippers ($3,600) vs. Spurs
Batum logged more than 20 DK points in two of the last three games. He averages 1.1 three-pointers on 2.7 attempts per game and should be able to land a couple from long range against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot a league-worst average of 39.3 percent from deep.