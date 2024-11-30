NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

DraftKings is offering a four-game slate for Saturday's NBA DFS action, with a first tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Today's featured contest is the $5 $200k Fadeaway, with $50k guaranteed at the top. On a side note, DraftKings' salary-free Starting 5 format is quickly gaining in popularity, but our endorsements should only be considered in contests with a salary cap.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Three games hold similar projected totals, while the PHI/DET game trails far behind. We were also very light on that game in our endorsements. Utah and Washington were utilized frequently despite the underdog status for both teams.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

PHI Paul George (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Caleb Martin (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Andre Drummond ($5,500) will continue to occupy the five during Embiid's absence, and Kelly Oubre ($5,200) is a safe bet to absorb the other absences. Guerschon Yabusele ($5,400) is also a frontcourt option to consider.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ribs) - OUT

Kyshawn George's ($4,400) low salary is likely to smash 5x value, and he should be considered an excellent value target while Kuzma is out.

GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Curry is trending toward a return, but checking the injury report before lock will reveal more about his status. The same is true for Wiggins, but less is known about the severity of his ankle injury. Moses Moody ($3,800) would be the direct replacement for Wiggins, and Brandin Podziemski would step in for Curry. I don't expect a worthwhile total for Pdziemski, however.

PHO Bradley Beal (calf) - PROBABLE

PHO Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) - PROBABLE

Mike Budenholzer's cryptic remarks leave us unsure about these two players. He's listed them as probable but not a lock to play, so be prepared to look at the injury report before committing to either player. Rather than endorse a pivot, I would rather rely upon the usual starters if you are targeting Phoenix.

DAL Luka Doncic (wrist) - DOUBTFUL

Dallas' supporting cast has stepped up to recover Doncic's lost production. While Kyrie Irving ($9,700) is always an option, Quentin Grimes ($4,500) and Naji Marshall ($5,800) are less expensive ways to get involved.

ELITE PLAYERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) is the only player above 10k in the pool, and I think it is safe to fade him while he continues to recover from injury. He has a great matchup against Washington, but there's a $2,200 difference between him and the next available player. Even if he topped the slate, I doubt the point-per-dollar differential would warrant an add.

Players at 8k and above are the criteria for the elite section, and we only have seven other players in that range after Antetokounmpo. We already mentioned Irving as an option, and Tyrese Maxey ($8,000) would be the next guard off the board. He had one of his best games of the season against Houston two nights ago, and his current salary is very low compared to his potential upside. I also think that your Phoenix elites are in play, with a focus on Kevin Durant ($8,700). He usually puts up good numbers against his former team.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($7,400) vs. DAL

Markkanen's most recent absence was for personal reasons, so there's no reason to think that his minutes will be capped. Markkanen is the likely top producer for the Jazz when he's in the starting lineup, and I doubt his result against Dallas will be any different. The team-leading potential makes Markkanen's salary an excellent value, as he could easily surpass 40 DKFP.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($7,000) @ UTA

We already mentioned a few pivots for Dallas, but Washington has put up solid numbers amid Doncic's absence, and mediocre play at the five has also forced him to pick up additional production. He may need to swing out to face Markkanen more, as he is at a height disadvantage against John Collins and Walker Kessler.

Jordan Poole, WAS ($6,700) @ MIL

I have been bullish on him while others have questioned his attitude and work ethic. I just look at numbers, and that's why I've endorsed him frequently this season. The Wizards rely on him to be the offensive engine, and he's often answered the call. His shot was a little off following a two-game absence, but I am betting he will regain his stroke against the Bucks.

Walker Kessler, UTA ($6,300) vs. DAL

While hammering Utah wasn't my original intent, I now realize that there are definite opportunities against Dallas that we should take advantage of. While Kessler's return to action hasn't been as impactful as Isaiah Hartenstein's return for the Thunder, he's recorded two double-doubles over three games after his absence, and he achieved them against Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns. Succeeding against them is a tall order, and I think Saturday's matchup against Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively is a much easier test.

Also consider: Brook Lopez, MIL ($6,500) vs. WAS

VALUE PLAYS

We identified several budget options in the injury section, so don't forget to review them. I'm also listing preferred endorsements below $6k, with an option for every position.

PG Keyonte George, UTA ($5,900) vs. DAL

SG Grayson Allen, PHX ($4,000) vs. GSW

SF Corey Kispert, WAS ($4,600) @ MIL

PF Alex Sarr, WAS ($5,700)@ MIL

C/PF Bobby Portis, MIL ($6,100) vs. WAS

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.