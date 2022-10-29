NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIA (-4) at SAC, O/U: 228
GSW (-10) at CHA, O/U: 233
IND at BKN (-10), O/U: 237
PHI (-2) at CHI, O/U: 220.5
ATL at MIL (-5), O/U: 229
OKC at DAL (-10), O/U: 218.5
MEM (-2.5) at UTA, O/U: 226
Injuries to Monitor
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Questionable
Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): OUT
SAC - Kevin Huerter (shoulder): Probable
GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable
LaMelo Ball (ankle): Doubtful
IND - Daniel Theis (knee): Questionable
BKN - Seth Curry (ankle): Questionable
T.J. Warren (foot): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable
CHI - Zach LaVine (knee): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): Doubtful
MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee): OUT
OKC - Josh Giddey (ankle), Jalen Williams (eye): OUT
DAL - Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT
MEM - John Konchar (shoulder), Ja Morant (illness): Questionable
Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
UTA - Walker Kessler (illness), Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19), Rudy Gay (COVID-19): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,800) at Hornets
Curry has been dominant to start the season, averaging 30.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals through five games. He topped 45 DK points in each outing, including two over 59. He has a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Hornets backcourt facing the second night of a back-to-back.
Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,400) at Jazz
Bane is coming off consecutive outings where he topped 30 points. He went over 32 DK points in all five games, with a high of 57.3, on Monday against the Nets. He has the advantage of going up against a Jazz team on the second night of a back-to-back after a loss in Denver on Friday.
Forwards/Centers
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($7,100) at Hornets
Wiggins is off to a great start, quietly putting up impressive numbers, with 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33 minutes per game. He averaged 21.0 points on 52 percent shooting in two games against the Hornets last season.
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($6,900) vs. Grizzlies
Markkanen put up 17 points and 10 rebounds on Friday night as the Jazz fell short in Denver. He is averaging 21.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists through six games, including two outings where he topped 50 DK points. He goes up against a Grizzlies team that has lacked defensively, giving up 121.0 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 48 percent from the field.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,800) vs. Hawks
Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 blocks through four games. He averaged 32.0 points on 51 percent shooting against the Hawks last season and should be able to keep the momentum going as the Bucks look for their fifth straight win.
Expected Chalk
Kevin Durant, Nets ($9,900) vs. Pacers
Durant is doing it all for the Nets, averaging 33.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 37 minutes per game. He has a favorable matchup at home against the Pacers, who face the second night of a back-to-back and the fourth game of a five-game road trip. The Pacers are also giving up a league-high 122.0 points per game, which should mean that Durant can get off to a quick start as he seeks to help his team earn just their second win.
Value Picks
Nick Richards, Hornets ($4,600) vs. Warriors
Richards has been off to a great start, averaging 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He topped 30 DK points twice, including an impressive outing with 20 points and 11 rebounds, for a total of 40.8 DK points.
Jalen McDaniels, Hornets ($4,500) vs. Warriors
McDaniels topped 20 DK points in the last three games, including 32.5 DK points in the most recent outing. He is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23 minutes per game.
Reggie Bullock, Mavericks ($4,200) vs. Thunder
Bullock averages 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 33 minutes per game. He is coming off a season-high 22.5 DK points in his last outing, and he should be up for a solid night against the Thunder, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field.
Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,900) vs. Pacers
O'Neale topped 20 DK points in four of five games, with a high of 34.3 in the season-opener. He can make a decent impact on both ends of the floor, averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks in 37 minutes per game.
Alex Caruso, Bulls ($4,300) vs. 76ers
Caruso topped 20 DK points in three of six outings and continues to bring great energy off the bench. He is coming off a quiet night, as the Bulls fell short in San Antonio, but he should be able to bounce back against a Sixers team that is also on the second night of a back-to-back.