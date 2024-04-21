NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 21

This article is part of our 30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts series.

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS: Celtics won season series 3-0, winning twice on the road

DAL at LAC: Clippers won season series 2-1, winning once at home

IND at MIL: Pacers won season series 4-1, winning twice at home

NOP at OKC: Thunder won season series 2-1, winning twice on the road

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee), Terry Rozier (neck): OUT

Jaime Jaquez, Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic must continue to step up.

DAL - Tim Hardaway (illness): Questionable

Josh Green and Dante Exum could get a boost.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): Questionable

Norman Powell and Amir Coffey may have to step up.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf): Doubtful

Bobby Portis could be up for a major role.

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Trey Murphy remains in the starting lineup. Larry Nance is up for more opportunities.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,800) at Bucks

Haliburton put together a very impressive season and averaged 18.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals across the final 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He also had great success against the Bucks, averaging 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.2 blocks across their five meetings this season. Haliburton should continue to thrive against the Bucks, who gave up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards this season.

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,600) at Thunder

McCollum has done a great job of stepping up amidst his squad's injury trouble this season, and he must bring a top-notch effort to stay competitive with the Thunder in the absence of Williamson. McCollum averaged 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists through three encounters with the Thunder this season. He has a good chance to get his scoring going from deep, as the Thunder gave up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,400) vs. Heat

Tatum put together a season worth of MVP consideration, as he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals through 74 games, leading the Celtics to the best record in the league. He is likely to excel with an advantageous matchup against the Heat in the absence of Jimmy Butler. Tatum averaged 24.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists through three meetings with the Heat this season.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,500) at Bucks

Siakam had no trouble adjusting to his role with the Pacers and stepped up to lead the squad through the second half of the season, averaging 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists across March and April. This marks Siakam's first game against the Bucks since joining the Pacers, but he has a chance to take advantage of a favorable matchup due to the expected absence of Antetokounmpo.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,500) at Celtics

Adebayo is coming off a couple of modest performances, which were still enough to support his squad through the Play-In Tournament, but he is likely to stand out against the Celtics after averaging 22.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks over their three encounters this season. He should find an opportunity to pad his stats on the glass, as the Celtics gave up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game this season.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,200) vs. Pacers

In the expected absence of Antetokounmpo, Lillard must step up for a major performance to help his squad surpass the high-scoring Pacers. Lillard averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals during four meetings with the Pacers during the regular season but should find room to take his offense to another level, as they gave up the league's highest field-goal percentage per game and fourth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards through the 2023/24 campaign.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($5,500) vs. Mavericks

Westbrook returned from an injury absence at the end of March and looked like his old self, averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals across his first nine games back in action. He is likely to prevail against the Mavs' unimposing second unit, especially after he averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals over their three encounters this season.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($5,300) at Thunder

Jones continues to deliver a solid effort on both ends of the floor and averaged 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals over his last 10 games. He is up for extended responsibility in the absence of Williamson, and Jones should pad his stats on the glass, as the Thunder gave up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game this season.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,600) vs. Pacers

Portis is in line for a big-time role in the expected absence of Antetokounmpo, and the former has shown he can step up to provide a substantial contribution from the power forward position. This would mark his fourth consecutive start in place of Antetokounmpo. Portis averaged 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over the previous three games. He also has a great chance to thrive against the Pacers, who gave up the league's most points in the paint per game this season.

Value Picks

Patrick Beverley, Bucks ($4,300) vs. Pacers

Beverley provides the Bucks with great energy and defensive focus, factors that are even more valuable in the playoffs. He should see an uptick in playing time, especially with his squad shorthanded. Beverley averaged 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his final five appearances of the regular season.

Larry Nance, Pelicans ($4,700) at Thunder

Nance came up big in both of the Pelicans' Play-In games and must continue to supplement the frontcourt in the absence of Williamson. Nance averaged a modest 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals over three meetings with the Thunder this season, but his expanded role should afford him more opportunities.