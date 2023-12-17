NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

HOU at MIL: Rockets on five-game win streak but 2-8 on road; Bucks 13-2 at home and have won three in a row.

WAS at PHX: Wizards 2-12 on road; Suns on two-game slide.

GSW at POR: Warriors 5-8 on road; Trail Blazers on six-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (illness), Amen Thompson (illness): Questionable

Tari Eason could pick up additional minutes.

MIL - Malik Beasley (illness): Probable

PHX - Eric Gordon (leg): Probable; Bradley Beal (ankle), Josh Okogie (hip): OUT

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen continue to step up.

GSW - Draymond Green (suspension): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney are in line for more responsibility.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,300) at Trail Blazers

Curry topped 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, while averaging 27.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span. He also finished with 31 points on 8-for-18 shooting, in his previous encounter with the Trail Blazers. He should be up for another strong offensive showing, as the Blazers are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards this season.

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,000) vs. Wizards

Booker topped 40 DK points in each of the last five games and also went over 60, in three of his last 10 appearances. He faces a great opportunity to fill the stat sheet once again, as the Wizards are giving up a league-high 126.8 points per game. Additionally, he must continue to take a greater role in leading the offense, while the Suns go ahead without Bradley Beal.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,600) vs. Wizards

Durant has missed four of the Suns' last 10 games, but he has looked good, surpassing 40 DK points in two consecutive appearances since returning from his most recent absence. Durant has also gone over 60 DK points three times in his last 10 games, while he averages 30.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks on the season. He faces a good chance to pad his stats against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,300) vs. Warriors

Grant looked good, with 27 points and five rebounds, in the last game, which marked his return to action from a four-game absence. Prior to the absence Grant was averaging 21.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 10 games. He has a good chance to deliver another solid performance, with a matchup against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Jusuf Nurkic, Suns ($7,400) vs. Wizards

Nurkic continues to take care of business in the paint, coming off three straight double-doubles and averaging 14.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games. The big man is in for an advantageous matchup against the Wizards, who give up league-highs of 29.5 points and 18.0 rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) vs. Rockets

Antetokounmpo continues to display disregard for all opposition, as he is averaging 34.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last 10 outings. He topped 60 DK points seven times over that span, including a high of 95.5, on a night where he dropped a career-high, 64 points. Antetokounmpo is likely to continue his tear against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's fourth-most free throws per game this season.

Mid-Range Money

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers ($5,900) at Warriors

Henderson has shown a couple of flashes lately, going over 35 DK points in two of the last three games, including one where he tallied 23 rebounds and 10 assists, in 35 minutes of action. Henderson could find an opportunity to thrive against the Warriors, as he has the benefit of playing with his squad back at full health, while taking on an opponent that shorthanded and giving up the league's fourth-most turnovers per game.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,300) at Bucks

Despite a couple of quiet performances lately, Green can still fill it up on any night, going over 40 DK points in three of the last 10 games, including a high of 50, in a win in Denver. He may also find occasion to excel against the Bucks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($5,800) at Bucks

Eason continues to provide a well-rounded effort off the bench, averaging 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games. He also registered double-doubles in two of the last three games, going over 40 DK points in both.

Value Picks

Chimezie Metu, Suns ($3,800) vs. Wizards

Metu is averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 19.5 minutes of action over the last four games. He could continue to see extra playing time for the shorthanded Suns, and he has a good opportunity to stand out against the Wizards.

Jeff Green, Rockets ($3,800) at Bucks

Green topped 15 DK points in three of the last four games, including a high of 20, in the most recent outing. He could see a few additional minutes, if Jae'Sean Tate and Amen Thompson remain out, and would have a good chance to pad his stats against the Bucks, who give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.