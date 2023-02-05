NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at NYK

76ers have won nine of last 10 games.

TOR at MEM

Grizzlies on two-game slide.

SAC at NOP

Pelicans are 18-9 at home.

DEN at MIN

Nuggets are on three-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT

MEM - Jaren Jackson (thigh), Ja Morant (wrist): Questionable

Steven Adams (knee), Dillon Brooks (suspension): OUT

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (Personal): OUT

NOP - Jonas Valanciunas (knee): Doubtful

Dyson Daniels (ankle), Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Jamal Murray (knee) and Aaron Gordon (ankle) : Doubtful

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Austin Rivers (suspension): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,500) vs. Kings

McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists across his last 10 outings, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 51.8. He faces a favorable matchup against the Kings with De'Aaron Fox (personal) out, and McCollum must continue to step up offensively in the absence of Zion Williamson.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($7,700) at Grizzlies

Barnes has topped 40 DK points in six of his last 10 outings, including a high of 50, while averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He is up for more responsibility in the absence of OG Anunoby, and Barnes should thrive against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($5,800) at Minnesota

Denver is expected to be without four of its five regular starters, so Porter should operate as the Nuggets' go-to playmaker throughout Sunday's contest. The sharpshooter is averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over his past four appearances, but when he takes 15 or more shots this season (10 times), he's posting 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

Expected Chalk

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,000) at Grizzlies

Siakam has put up more than 20 points in eight of his last 10 games, including two where he finished with over 50 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Grizzlies in the absence of Steven Adams and potentially Jaren Jackson, who's questionable with a thigh injury. The Grizzlies also give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game, which should benefit Siakam, who averages 4.0 attempts per game.

Value Picks

Xavier Tillman, Grizzlies ($4,400) vs. Raptors

After producing a total of 53 DK points over the last two games, Tillman is up for third start in place of Steven Adams. He faces a tough matchup against the Raptors' frontcourt but will have ample opportunity to stuff the stat sheet in his extended playing time.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,000) at Grizzlies

Boucher has exceeded 20 DK points in six of the last seven outings, including a high of 32.5, while averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies' shorthanded frontcourt and will also see added playing time in the absence of OG Anunoby (wrist).

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($4,400) vs. Kings

Murphy is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals through 10 games, including six where he topped 22 DK points. He should keep it rolling against the Kings, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and allow opposing shooting guards to shoot an average of 46.6 percent from the field.

John Konchar, Grizzlies ($3,500) vs. Raptors

Konchar logged 21.8 DK points in his return from a four-game absence due to a concussion and is expected to see a bigger role with Dillon Brooks suspended for one game. Konchar averages 3.0 three-point attempts per game and should find a chance to get it going against the Raptors, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.4 percent from downtown.

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,200) vs. Raptors

Jones is averaging 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals over 10 games, with a high of 36 DK points in a spot start. He could be up for another starting opportunity if Ja Morant, who's listed as questionable with a wrist injury, is sidelined. Toronto allows opponents to shoot an average of 49.1 percent from the field, so Memphis' offense should get plenty of open looks Sunday afternoon.

Editor's note: Dan initially recommended Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Brandon Ingram before all three players were late additions to the injury report for the second half of back-to-back sets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.