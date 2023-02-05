NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
PHI at NYK
76ers have won nine of last 10 games.
TOR at MEM
Grizzlies on two-game slide.
SAC at NOP
Pelicans are 18-9 at home.
DEN at MIN
Nuggets are on three-game win streak.
Injuries to Monitor
PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable
NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT
TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT
MEM - Jaren Jackson (thigh), Ja Morant (wrist): Questionable
Steven Adams (knee), Dillon Brooks (suspension): OUT
SAC - De'Aaron Fox (Personal): OUT
NOP - Jonas Valanciunas (knee): Doubtful
Dyson Daniels (ankle), Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Jamal Murray (knee) and Aaron Gordon (ankle) : Doubtful
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Austin Rivers (suspension): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,500) vs. Kings
McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists across his last 10 outings, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 51.8. He faces a favorable matchup against the Kings with De'Aaron Fox (personal) out, and McCollum must continue to step up offensively in the absence of Zion Williamson.
Forwards/Centers
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($7,700) at Grizzlies
Barnes has topped 40 DK points in six of his last 10 outings, including a high of 50, while averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He is up for more responsibility in the absence of OG Anunoby, and Barnes should thrive against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Michael Porter, Nuggets ($5,800) at Minnesota
Denver is expected to be without four of its five regular starters, so Porter should operate as the Nuggets' go-to playmaker throughout Sunday's contest. The sharpshooter is averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over his past four appearances, but when he takes 15 or more shots this season (10 times), he's posting 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals.
Expected Chalk
Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,000) at Grizzlies
Siakam has put up more than 20 points in eight of his last 10 games, including two where he finished with over 50 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Grizzlies in the absence of Steven Adams and potentially Jaren Jackson, who's questionable with a thigh injury. The Grizzlies also give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game, which should benefit Siakam, who averages 4.0 attempts per game.
Value Picks
Xavier Tillman, Grizzlies ($4,400) vs. Raptors
After producing a total of 53 DK points over the last two games, Tillman is up for third start in place of Steven Adams. He faces a tough matchup against the Raptors' frontcourt but will have ample opportunity to stuff the stat sheet in his extended playing time.
Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,000) at Grizzlies
Boucher has exceeded 20 DK points in six of the last seven outings, including a high of 32.5, while averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies' shorthanded frontcourt and will also see added playing time in the absence of OG Anunoby (wrist).
Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($4,400) vs. Kings
Murphy is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals through 10 games, including six where he topped 22 DK points. He should keep it rolling against the Kings, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and allow opposing shooting guards to shoot an average of 46.6 percent from the field.
John Konchar, Grizzlies ($3,500) vs. Raptors
Konchar logged 21.8 DK points in his return from a four-game absence due to a concussion and is expected to see a bigger role with Dillon Brooks suspended for one game. Konchar averages 3.0 three-point attempts per game and should find a chance to get it going against the Raptors, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.4 percent from downtown.
Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,200) vs. Raptors
Jones is averaging 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals over 10 games, with a high of 36 DK points in a spot start. He could be up for another starting opportunity if Ja Morant, who's listed as questionable with a wrist injury, is sidelined. Toronto allows opponents to shoot an average of 49.1 percent from the field, so Memphis' offense should get plenty of open looks Sunday afternoon.
Editor's note: Dan initially recommended Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Brandon Ingram before all three players were late additions to the injury report for the second half of back-to-back sets.