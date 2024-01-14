NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 14 - Main Slate

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

CHA at MIA: Hornets on four-game slide; Heat 6-4 in last 10 games

SAC at MIL: Kings 10-8 home; Bucks on two-game win streak

LAC at MIN: Clippers on three-game win streak; Timberwolves 15-2 at home

PHX at POR: Suns 6-4 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Cody Martin (groin): Questionable; Brandon Miller (back), P.J. Washington (foot): Doubtful; Mark Williams (back), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

Nick Richards is up for another start. Bryce McGowens is also in line for more playing time.

MIA - Kyle Lowry (hand): Probable; Kevin Love (knee), Tyler Herro (shoulder): Questionable; Jimmy Butler (toe): Doubtful

Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez are up for a boost.

SAC - Kevin Huerter (ankle): OUT

Malik Monk and Chris Duarte get extra minutes.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson could pick up more responsibility.

POR - Deandre Ayton (knee): Questionable; Shaedon Sharpe (thigh): OUT

Duop Reath could continue to handle a major role. Scoot Henderson will also continue to see added playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,800) at Bucks

Despite a couple of quieter performances, Fox is averaging 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals through the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Bucks, who face the second game of a back-to-back and give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,300) at Timberwolves

George is coming off a season-high scoring display, as he delivered 37 points on 12-for-18 shooting and finished with a total of 47.8 DK points. He will have his hands full with the Timberwolves' defense, but he has a good chance to add to his own DK totals on the defensive end, as the Timberwolves give up the league's fourth-most turnovers per game. George is averaging 1.6 steals per game on the season and has a total of 10 steals over the last four outings.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,500) at Timberwolves

Leonard is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 50.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against Minnesota's defense, but he should find a chance to pad his stats at the free-throw line, while the Timberwolves commit the league's fourth-most fouls per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,000) vs. Clippers

Towns went over 50 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 24.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five outings. He may also have to step up as the first offensive option if Anthony Edwards is sidelined. There is not much of a sample size to look at how Towns may handle the matchup, as this marks the first meeting between the Clippers and Timberwolves this season, and he missed all of their matchups last season. Nonetheless, he should at least benefit from a size advantage at his position.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,100) vs. Hornets

Adebayo continues to thrive, averaging 22.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks across the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 64. He is likely to keep rolling against the Hornets, who give up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,400) at Trail Blazers

Durant is averaging 23.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through three games since returning from a three-game absence. He finished with 54.5 DK points in his last encounter with the Trail Blazers, and he should prosper again, as they continue to deal with injury trouble in the frontcourt and concede the league's third-most points in the paint.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($5,300) at Timberwolves

Westbrook is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 19 minutes off the bench across the last 10 games. He also surpassed 20 DK points six times over that span, including a high of 44.3.

Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($6,400) vs. Hornets

Jaquez is likely to continue benefitting from extra playing time while Jimmy Butler is expected to remain sidelined. Jaquez is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals across six consecutive starts, including four games with at least 30 DK points. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jabari Walker, Trail Blazers ($5,200) vs. Suns

Walker shined with 39.8 DK points on 17 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal in the last game, which marked his return from a four-game absence. He is averaging 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his last 10 appearances, and he could continue to pick up added playing time if Deandre Ayton remains out.

Value Picks

Terance Mann, Clippers ($3,700) at Timberwolves

Mann continues to provide a consistent supporting role amidst the Clippers' star-studded lineup, as he is averaging 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last five games, including a high of 25.8 DK points. He could also be up for a significantly more favorable matchup if Anthony Edwards is sidelined.

Josh Okogie, Suns ($3,500) at Trail Blazers

Okogie was quiet in the last game but is averaging 5.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five outings, with a high of 25.5 DK points in that span. He should find an opportunity to make his mark against the shorthanded and struggling Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds and sixth-highest shooting percentage per game.

