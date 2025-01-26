NBA DFS Picks: Single-Game DraftKings Plays for Sunday, January 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at POR

The Thunder have won both games over the Trail Blazers this season by a combined 33 points. That dominance has been going on since 2021, with Oklahoma City winning 14 straight games over Portland in total.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Players Ruled OUT in Red

OKC - Chet Holmgren (hip), Alex Caruso (hip), Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Isaiah Joe (illness), Luguentz Dort (knee)

POR - Anfernee Simons (back), Jerami Grant (face), Donovan Clingan (ankle), Toumani Camara (illness), Deandre Ayton (knee), Robert Williams (hand)

Elite Players

Guards

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($7,000) vs. Thunder

Simons was asked to take over when Damian Lillard left last season, and he's done as well as anyone could ask. He's flirting with a 25 percent usage rate in this newfound role, averaging 31 DraftKings points per game. He also comes into this matchup scoring at least 38 fantasy points in two of his last three outings. Facing the Thunder can be terrifying, but seeing Simons as the eighth-highest-priced player on this single-game slate makes no sense.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Everyone talks about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rightfully so), but Williams could be in line for his first All-Star appearance. Williams ranks second on this slate with 41 DraftKings points per game while establishing a 30-point floor. That makes him a great pivot from SGA because he's capable of taking over on any given night. In two matchups with Portland this season, Williams is averaging 51 DK points per game.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($5,000) at Thunder

With Deandre Ayton out, Clingan is the best per-dollar play on this slate. We expect the rookie to start, and he could be looking at 30 minutes with Ayton's 10-15 shots and 30 minutes sidelined. In his last eight starts for the oft-injured Ayton, Clingan averages 36 DK points per game across 22 minutes a night. That's an absurd per-minute rate, and it's scary to think what he could do if he plays 30 minutes.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Is it possible to fade SGA on a single-game slate against Portland? The answer is probably no because Gilgeous-Alexander averages over 53 DraftKings points per game. He's been even better recently, scoring at least 54 DK points in four of his last five fixtures while showcasing an 82-point upside earlier in the week. That's impossible to overlook against Portland's putrid defense, posting a 27th OPRK against opposing guards.

Mid-Range Money

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($6,000) vs. Thunder

It's hard to believe that Grant is only $6K. This veteran has quietly been performing above that for the last decade, averaging 27 DraftKings points per game this season. He also comes into this matchup with at least 28 DK points in three straight outings, which is all you can ask for from a $6K player. Grant has had success against OKC, posting a 27-point average in their two matchups this year.

Value Picks

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,800) at Trail Blazers

OKC is full of these talented role players, and Wallace is one of them. This 21-year-old has seen his role rise as the season has progressed, playing 31 minutes a night over his last 11 outings. Wallace is also averaging 25 DK points per game in this newfound role and needs a price bump if this workload and production continue to rise.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($3,600) at Trail Blazers

Caruso has been injured throughout the season, but he's a DFS darling when he's out there. White Mamba has scored 26 DraftKings points in back-to-back games despite barely playing 20 minutes a night. He's able to do that with the way he stuffs the stat sheet and his elite hustle, making him an immense value at just $3,600. Facing the Trail Blazers is tremendous, too, surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing wings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.