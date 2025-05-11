This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at DEN: Nuggets lead this series, 2-1.

CLE at IND: Pacers lead this series, 2-1.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

OKC - Nikola Topic (Knee)

DEN - DaRon Holmes (Achilles)

IND - Isaiah Jackson (Achilles)

Elite Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9.500) at Pacers

Certain players always show up in the postseason, and Mitchell is one of those guys. The perennial All-Star has scored 78 and 62 DraftKings points in back-to-back games. More importantly, he's attempted at least 29 shots in three games against Indy while playing over 35 minutes a night. A limited workload capped Mitchell's production during the regular season, but if he takes 25-30 shots and plays 35-40 minutes, he should be above $10K!

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,300) vs. Thunder

It's funny that we have Murray and Mitchell together because these two had a playoff duel for the ages when Mitchell played for the Jazz. While that was well in the rearview mirror, Murray is still one of those postseason performers. This point guard is coming off a 57-point masterpiece in Game 3 and showcased a 71-point ceiling in the LA series. We also saw Murray average over 40 DK points per game in the last three playoff runs, making him a value south of $8K.

Forwards/Centers

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,500) at Pacers

Mobley was missed by Cavs fans in the first two games of this series, carrying them in their Game 3 victory. His all-around gem shows why he's so special, collecting 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks en route to 58 DK points. We're talking about a guy who broke out with a 40-point average during the regular season, and his role will only increase as the games get more important. Not to mention, he has at least 35 DK points in every game against Indy this season.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,100) at Nuggets

Holmgren saw a limited workload in the closing month of the season, but this is a fantasy stud when he's out there for a full allotment of minutes. We've seen that throughout this playoff push, scoring at least 32 DraftKings points in eight straight outings. Holmgren also has at least 40 fantasy points in five of those, posting a 41-point average in seven matchups with the Nuggets this season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,200) vs. Thunder

Joker had one of his worst games of the season in Game 3, and he still scored 52 DraftKings points. That shows how truly absurd this guy can be, establishing a 50-point floor during the regular season while flirting with a 70-point average. Nobody comes close to either of those, making Jokic chalky on every slate. The simple fact is, we only have two games, so you have to take the guaranteed 50-80 DK points from this DFS cheat code.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,900) vs. Cavaliers

Nembhard is one of the most underrated guards in the NBA. This feisty shooter has scored at least 29 DraftKings points in six of his last eight outings. He's also scored at least 39 fantasy points in two of his last four fixtures, taking on a more substantial workload due to the attention Tyrese Haliburton is drawing. That should allow Nembhard to thrive, and it's difficult to understand why he remains so affordable.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($5,100) at Pacers

Strus has been one of the Cavs' most valuable players in this series. The shooter has scored at least 29 DraftKings points in five of his last six fixtures. Most importantly, he regularly plays 30-35 minutes a night while attempting 10-15 shots per game. That's an amazing role for a player in this price range, especially since Strus has 37 and 42 DK points in the last two games in this series. We like Strus no matter what, but he's a must-roster player if Hunter is limited once again.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($4,600) at Nuggets

Caruso can be tough to trust in DFS contests because his fantasy value is predicated on his hustle and playing time. We're never sure if AC will play over 20 minutes, but that's all he needs to be a successful DFS player. We've seen that more consistently throughout the postseason, with Caruso scoring at least 26 DraftKings points in six of his last nine outings. He's also scored over 34 DK points in four of those and shouldn't be faded at this price with that lofty upside.

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($4,500) vs. Thunder

Porter's price tag has plummeted in this nightmarish playoff run, but he showed why he can be special in Game 3. The sharpshooter had 31 DK points across 42 minutes in that gem. This is a player who was $7K throughout most of the season, and his price only dropped because of a shooting slump during these playoffs. All you need is 25-30 DraftKings points for MPJ to be an immense value at this price tag, and he averaged more than that during the regular season (32 DK points per game). If Porter takes double-digit shots and plays at least 30 minutes, he will be one of the best values on this slate at this dirt-cheap price tag.

