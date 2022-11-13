NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at NYK (-5.5), O/U: 225.5

MIN at CLE (-6), O/U:

MEM at WAS, O/U:

UTA at PHI (-3.5), O/U: 220.5

DEN (-1) at CHI, O/U: 231.5

GSW (-3.5) at SAC, O/U: 234

BKN at LAL, O/U:

Injuries to Monitor

OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (knee): OUT

MIN - Naz Reid (illness): OUT

CLE - Jarret Allen (ankle), Dean Wade (knee), Donovan Mitchell (ankle): Questionable

Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ja Morant (ankle): Doubtful

Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (COVID-19), Taj Gibson (neck): Questionable

Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (ankle): Probable

De'Anthony Melton (back), Furkan Korkmaz (knee): Questionable

James Harden (foot): OUT

DEN - Ish Smith (calf), Collin Gillespie (leg), Bones Hyland (COVID-19): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee), Coby White (thigh): OUT

GSW - Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle): Questionable

Yuta Watanabe (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable

LeBron James (thigh): Questionable

Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,200) vs. Timberwolves

With Mitchell questionable, Garland could have full reign of the offense. He's averaging 16.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, and went over 35 DK points in four of his last five. Mitchell boasts a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who are giving up a league-high 14.5 three-pointers per night.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,100) vs. Nuggets

LaVine averages 22.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals over 34 minutes per game. He topped 30 DK points in six of nine, including three over 40. LaVine should be able to torch the Nuggets on offense as they've allowed opponents to shoot 48.8 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($11,000) at Lakers

This marks the second night of a back-to-back for the Nets after a road win over the Clippers where Durant finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes of action. The Lakers have been significantly worse than the Clippers on the defensive end, meaning Durant is likely to stay hot and enjoy another solid night in LA.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($7,800) vs. Grizzlies

Kuzma and the Wizards face a second straight night following a home win over the Jazz. He totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as he continues his impressive play. Kuzma has a chance to pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who are giving up 11.9 offensive rebounds per game.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($8,600) vs. Warriors

Sabonis averages 17.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals. He could once again stuff the stat sheet versus the Warriors as they are allowing a league-high 119.0 points.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,200) at Kings

Curry is coming off back-to-back 40-DK efforts, including one at 72.5. He averages 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals and has generated more than 45 DK points in all 11 games, with seven exceeding 55. Curry should have a favorable matchup against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot a league-high 49.9 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,900) at 76ers

Vanderbilt is on the second night of a back-to-back after he delivered 20.5 DK points over 17 minutes. He comes in averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 25 minutes.

Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,500) vs. Grizzlies

Hachimura is doing well off the bench by averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds across 24 minutes a night. He tallied over 18 DK points in seven of the last eight, with a high of 32.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,800) at Bulls

Brown is coming off an impressive performance where he turned in a triple-double and totaled 43 DK points in 37 minutes. It marked the second time he's topped 40 DK points and also the second time he logged more than 30 minutes in the last five games.

Malik Monk, Kings ($4,500) vs. Warriors

Monk averages 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 21.5 minutes. He excelled in the last meeting with the Warriors with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,600) vs, Nuggets

Dosunmu has exceeded 15 DK points in all 12 games, including four over 30. And he'll be facing a subpar Nuggets defense on Sunday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.