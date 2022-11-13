NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
OKC at NYK (-5.5), O/U: 225.5
MIN at CLE (-6), O/U:
MEM at WAS, O/U:
UTA at PHI (-3.5), O/U: 220.5
DEN (-1) at CHI, O/U: 231.5
GSW (-3.5) at SAC, O/U: 234
BKN at LAL, O/U:
Injuries to Monitor
OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle): OUT
NYK - Mitchell Robinson (knee): OUT
MIN - Naz Reid (illness): OUT
CLE - Jarret Allen (ankle), Dean Wade (knee), Donovan Mitchell (ankle): Questionable
Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ja Morant (ankle): Doubtful
Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
WAS - Bradley Beal (COVID-19), Taj Gibson (neck): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (ankle): Probable
De'Anthony Melton (back), Furkan Korkmaz (knee): Questionable
James Harden (foot): OUT
DEN - Ish Smith (calf), Collin Gillespie (leg), Bones Hyland (COVID-19): OUT
CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee), Coby White (thigh): OUT
GSW - Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
BKN - Seth Curry (ankle): Questionable
Yuta Watanabe (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable
LeBron James (thigh): Questionable
Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,200) vs. Timberwolves
With Mitchell questionable, Garland could have full reign of the offense. He's averaging 16.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, and went over 35 DK points in four of his last five. Mitchell boasts a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who are giving up a league-high 14.5 three-pointers per night.
Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,100) vs. Nuggets
LaVine averages 22.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals over 34 minutes per game. He topped 30 DK points in six of nine, including three over 40. LaVine should be able to torch the Nuggets on offense as they've allowed opponents to shoot 48.8 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
Kevin Durant, Nets ($11,000) at Lakers
This marks the second night of a back-to-back for the Nets after a road win over the Clippers where Durant finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes of action. The Lakers have been significantly worse than the Clippers on the defensive end, meaning Durant is likely to stay hot and enjoy another solid night in LA.
Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($7,800) vs. Grizzlies
Kuzma and the Wizards face a second straight night following a home win over the Jazz. He totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as he continues his impressive play. Kuzma has a chance to pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who are giving up 11.9 offensive rebounds per game.
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($8,600) vs. Warriors
Sabonis averages 17.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals. He could once again stuff the stat sheet versus the Warriors as they are allowing a league-high 119.0 points.
Expected Chalk
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,200) at Kings
Curry is coming off back-to-back 40-DK efforts, including one at 72.5. He averages 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals and has generated more than 45 DK points in all 11 games, with seven exceeding 55. Curry should have a favorable matchup against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot a league-high 49.9 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,900) at 76ers
Vanderbilt is on the second night of a back-to-back after he delivered 20.5 DK points over 17 minutes. He comes in averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 25 minutes.
Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,500) vs. Grizzlies
Hachimura is doing well off the bench by averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds across 24 minutes a night. He tallied over 18 DK points in seven of the last eight, with a high of 32.
Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,800) at Bulls
Brown is coming off an impressive performance where he turned in a triple-double and totaled 43 DK points in 37 minutes. It marked the second time he's topped 40 DK points and also the second time he logged more than 30 minutes in the last five games.
Malik Monk, Kings ($4,500) vs. Warriors
Monk averages 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 21.5 minutes. He excelled in the last meeting with the Warriors with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,600) vs, Nuggets
Dosunmu has exceeded 15 DK points in all 12 games, including four over 30. And he'll be facing a subpar Nuggets defense on Sunday.