NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at NOP: These teams split their two matchups last season, with the road team winning both games. There might not be two teams with worse injury problems than these two clubs.

ORL at DAL: The Mavericks swept their two-game season series over the Magic last year.

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Dyson Daniels (hip): Questionable

De'Andre Hunter (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring): OUT

NOP - Jordan Hawkins (back): Questionable

Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy (hamstring), CJ McCollum (adductor), Herbert Jones (shoulder): OUT

ORL - Wendell Carter (knee): Questionable

Paolo Banchero (oblique): OUT

DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,400) vs. Magic

This one is easy to understand. Doncic has been a Top 5 player in DFS since his sophomore season, and he's impossible to fade on a two-game slate. The Slovenian has at least 41 DraftKings points every game this season and finished below 42 fantasy points only thrice last year! He did that while averaging over 60 DK points per game, and there's simply no safer option out there, no matter the price. Not to mention, Luka had 45 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists in his most recent matchup with the Magic!

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,200) vs. Hawks

With Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones and CJ McCollum all sidelined, Ingram is being asked to play point guard for this team. He was already one of the primary playmakers before those injuries, but he's the focal point of the offense now. BI had a team-high 33.7 percent usage rate in the team's most recent outing, averaging 41 DK points per game so far this year. That's scary since Atlanta was 28th in total defense last year and might be even worse this season.

Yves Missi, Pelicans ($4,300) vs. Hawks

This is risky, but we were really encouraged to see Missi start and play 27 minutes in the Pelicans' most recent game. That shows just how shorthanded this team is, but any center this cheap with an opportunity to play 25-30 minutes should be heavily rostered. The per-minute production speaks loudly: he is averaging 22 DK points across 21 minutes a night this season. Facing the Hawks' horrid defense only adds to his intrigue because they need him out there for massive minutes against guys like Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu.

Expected Chalk

Trae Young, Hawks ($10,400) at Pelicans

The Hawks injury report is horrifying, but it's allowing Young to do everything. He was already that guy before the injuries, but he's locked into 20-25 shots, 40 minutes and double-digit assists in every game because of this robust role. That's led to the best start of his career, averaging 55 DraftKings points through the opening two weeks. Everyone has taken notice of that, and it'll likely have him rostered everywhere on this tiny two-game card.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($8,400) at Pelicans

Much like Young, Johnson is one of the only guys left in Atlanta. This kid broke out last season, averaging 38 DraftKings points per game across the final 40 fixtures. That might be his floor as we advance because JJ has at least 54 fantasy points in two of his last three outings. He's also scored at least 36 DK points in all but one game and should have success here since New Orleans allows the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing PFs.

Mid-Range Money

Franz Wagner, Magic ($7,400) at Mavericks

It was sad to see Paolo Banchero go down earlier in the week, but that should allow Wagner to take over. That was evident in the first game without Paolo, with Franz posting an absurd 34.1 usage rate in that defeat. He did that despite dealing with an illness, and he's now scored at least 36 DraftKings points in all four games in which he was healthy. That's encouraging since he had 40 DK points in his last matchup with the Mavs.

Jalen Suggs, Magic ($6,500) at Mavericks

Orlando needed somebody to step up with Banchero, and Suggs appears to be one of those guys. The 2021 No. 5 overall pick is having the best week of his NBA career, scoring at least 44 DraftKings points in four straight fixtures. He also had a career-high 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the first game without Paolo, and you know he'll be motivated in an individual matchup with Doncic and Kyrie Irving. That's one of the worst defensive backcourts in the league, and it should allow Suggs to continue to feast.

Value Picks

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($5,600) vs. Hawks

Grand Theft Alvarado has always been a pest in the few minutes he plays, but this is the opportunity of a lifetime for this undrafted guard. He actually started at PG in the first game without McCollum and Murray, collecting 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in that gem. That's his second straight game with at least 35 fantasy points, which should continue since he's locked into a 35-minute role as one of the only guards left on this roster.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($4,900) at Mavericks

This play is only viable if Wendell Carter is sidelined, but Wagner is one of the best options if WCJ sits. We saw Wagner start for him on Friday, playing 28 minutes in that game. He only had 23 DK points, but Mo is always a stud when he has that type of role. In fact, Wagner averaged 32 DK points per game in the 13 fixtures he played at least 23 minutes last year. Two of those were against the Mavs, so this coaching staff clearly feels like it's a good matchup for Wagner.

