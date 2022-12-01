NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1st

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL (-7.5) at DET, O/U: 221.5

The Mavericks look to improve on their meager 1-7 road record, while the Pistons are 3-7 at home.

The Mavs average an NBA seventh-lowest 109.4 points per game, and they hold opponents to an NBA fourth-lowest 107.6 points per game. On the other hand, the Pistons average just 109.1 points, which is fifth lowest in the league, but they are giving up an average of an NBA second-most 117.1 points per game.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Kemba Walker (not injury related): Questionable

DET - Jaden Ivey (knee): Questionable

Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Killian Hayes, Pistons ($11,400)

Hayes started the last 10 games and continues to handle major responsibility in place of Cade Cunningham. He is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, going over 25 DK points five times, with a high of 45.5.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($8,700)

After a delayed debut to the season, Burks is averaging 15.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21 minutes per game through 10 games. He has a chance to get his shot off from long range against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Forwards/Centers

Bojan Bogdanovic, Pistons ($11,700)

Bogdanovic averages 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and he surpassed 30 DK points in seven of his last 10 games, with a high of 41. He should be able to excel on offense against a Mavs' defense that allows opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($10,200)

Stewart turned in 30.3 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a seven-game absence. He should be able to keep up the production as he returns to his starting role.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($12,000)

Wood continues to provide instant impact off the bench. He averages 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26 minutes per game, and he logged more than 35 DK points four times in the last seven games. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the fourth most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($21,600)

Doncic is averaging 31.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including a 41-point triple-double in the last outing for a total of 88 DK points. He should excel against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.6 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($6,300)

Duren is averaging 6.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games, topping 20 DK points six times, with a high of 25.5.

Maxi Kleber, Mavericks ($5,400)

Kleber is averaging 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games since returning from a four-game absence. He remains a key figure off the bench for Dallas and will have to step up against the Pistons' frontcourt.

Josh Green, Mavericks ($4,800)

Green is averaging 10.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23 minutes per game over the last five games. He topped 15 DK points three times with a high of 28.

Hamidou Diallo, Pistons ($4,500)

Diallo is averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18 minutes over the last 10 games. He topped 15 DK points five times over that span, with a maximum of 21.8.

Cory Joseph, Pistons ($3,600)

Joseph topped 15 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 8.8 points and 3.8 assists.

