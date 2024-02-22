NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

ORL at CLE: Magic 7-3 in last 10 games; Cavs 9-1 in last 10 games

DET at IND: Pistons on three-game slide; Pacers 17-11 at home

NYK at PHI: Knicks on four-game slide; 76ers 3-7 in last 10 games

BKN at TOR: Nets on two-game slide; Raptors on three-game slide

PHX at DAL: Suns 7-3 in last 10 games; Mavs on six-game win streak

HOU at NOP: Rockets 5-21 on road; Pelicans on three-game win streak

BOS at CHI: Celtics on six-game win streak; Bulls 15-12 at home

LAC at OKC: Clippers 7-3 in last 10 games; Thunder on two-game win streak

WAS at DEN: Wizards on eight-game slide; Nuggets on three-game slide

CHA at UTA: Hornets on three-game win streak; Jazz on four-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Paolo Banchero (illness): Questionable; Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black are up for more action. Jonathan Isaac and Joe Ingles may have to step up if Banchero is out.

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (illness): Questionable

Caris LeVert would have to step up without Mitchell.

DET - Cade Cunningham (knee): Probable; Isaiah Stewart (ankle): Questionable; Quentin Grimes (knee): Doubtful

Mike Muscala is up for a boost if Stewart is out.

IND - Jalen Smith (back): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (leg): OUT

Obi Toppin and Doug McDermott could get more opportunities.

NYK - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles): Probable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Precious Achiuwa remains in line for more playing time.

PHI - Nicolas Batum (hamstring): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre and Paul Reed continue to see greater responsibility.

PHX - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable

Eric Gordon could be up for a boost.

DAL - Luke Doncic (nose), Maxi Kleber (toe), Dereck Lively (nose): Probable; Dante Exum (knee): OUT

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (illness), Cody Zeller (knee): Questionable; Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall are likely to see extra minutes.

CHI - Torrey Craig (knee), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

Andre Drummond continues to get a boost.

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring), Jamal Murray (leg): Probable

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back): OUT

Tre Mann and Nick Richards continue to start.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,400) vs. Pistons

Haliburton averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks through the last five games before the All-Star Break. He faces a great opportunity to pick up where he left off, with a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,800) at Mavericks

Booker was ejected in the first quarter of his final game before the break, but he averaged 32.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals over his 10 prior appearances, including a high of 81.3 DK points. He also delivered a total of 65.3 DK points, with 46 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in his previous meeting with the Mavericks.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,700) at Thunder

Leonard sat out the Clippers' final game before the break, but he averaged 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks through his previous 10 outings, including three games with over 50 DK points. Leonard should find room to get his offense going against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers and seventh-most free throws per game.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,200) vs. Pistons

Siakam averaged 21.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 10 games heading into the break, including a high of 53 DK points. He looks to be settling in well with his new squad and is solidified as a top option on offense, as he leads the team in total minutes over the last 15 games. Siakam also is likely to thrive against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,700) at Bulls

Porzingis was in and out of the lineup over the last month leading into the break, but he was dominant when on the court, averaging 23.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 blocks across his last 10 appearances. He faces a tough matchup against Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond of the Bulls' frontcourt; nonetheless, he has a great chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Bulls give up the league's second-most points per game.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) vs. Wizards

Despite his squad sitting on a three-game losing streak, Jokic averaged 26.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks across his last 10 appearances before the break. Jokic is up for an excellent opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who concede the league's third-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Jokic totaled 78.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Wizards.

Mid-Range Money

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($5,900) vs. Magic

After a six-week absence, Garland looked good across nine games before the All-Star Break, averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch, including a high of 38 DK points. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Magic, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($5,700) vs. Hornets

Clarkson surpassed 25 DK points in three consecutive games heading into the break, and he averaged 15.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last five outings. Clarkson faces a great opportunity to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($5,400) at Thunder

Zubac looked good, averaging 9.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in limited minutes over four consecutive games heading into the break, as he worked his way back from injury. He should be ready to continue performing close to his season averages of 11.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Thunder, who give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,400) vs. Pistons

Nembhard amassed 29 DK points in back-to-back games entering the break, and he averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals through six consecutive starts going into the break. He is up for a favorable matchup against a struggling Pistons squad that is giving up the league's third-most points per game.

Bruce Brown, Raptors ($4,400) vs. Nets

Brown topped 20 DK points in back-to-back games heading into the break. He also averaged 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.2 minutes off the bench per game over his last five games. He is averaging 2.7 three-point attempts per game and has a good opportunity to find his rhythm against the Nets, who give up the league's sixth-highest three-point percentage per game.

