NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 8

Slate Overview
GSW at IND: Warriors have won two in a row; Pacers winners of two straight
SAS at ORL: Spurs on five-game slide; Magic 15-7 at home
CLE at BKN: Cavs on seven-game win streak; Nets on two-game slide
DAL at NYK: Mavs have won two in a row; Knicks 9-1 in last 10 games
MIN at MIL: Timberwolves 16-11 on road; Bucks on two-game slide
CHI at MEM: Bulls 9-15 on road; Grizzlies on six-game slide
UTA at PHX: Jazz on two-game win streak; Suns on two-game win streak
Injuries to Monitor
GSW - Andrew Wiggins (ankle), Draymond Green (knee): Probable; Chris Paul (hand): OUT
Brandin Podziemski continues to get more minutes in the absence of Paul.
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (illness), Jalen Smith (back): Questionable
Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell could be up for a boost.
BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Cameron Johnson (hip), Lonnie Walker (hamstring): OUT
Dennis Smith and Trendon Watford are in line for a boost.
DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle), Kyrie Irving (thumb): Probable; Maxi Kleber (toe): Questionable; Dereck Lively (nose), Dante Exum (knee): OUT
Dwight Powell and Derrick Jones must continue to step up in the frontcourt.
NYK - Bojan Bogdanovic (elbow), Alec Burks (not injury related), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Jericho Sims (illness): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT
Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa must continue to step up.
MIL - Brook Lopez (personal): Probable; Damian Lillard (ankle): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT
Pat Connaughton and AJ Green could be up for additional playing time.
CHI - Torrey Craig (ankle): Questionable; Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT
Ayo Dosunmu must continue to step up.
MEM - Jaren Jackson (hip), Derrick Rose (ankle): Questionable; Ziaire Williams (hand): Doubtful; Ziaire Williams (hand), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT
Scotty Pippen, Jacob Gilyard, and GG Jackson should continue to find more opportunities.
UTA - Kevin Knox (not injury related): Questionable
Talen Horton-Tucker could see a boost.
PHX - Royce O'Neale (not injury related), David Roddy (not injury related), Bradley Beal (ankle), Devin Booker (hip): Questionable
Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen could each get a significant boost.
Elite Players
Guards
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,500) at Pacers
Curry is coming off one of his quietest games of the year, as he finished with a season-low 14.8 DK points in an easy win over the shorthanded 76ers. Curry will likely look to come out more impactful in what should be a competitive game against the Pacers. He also has a great opportunity to shine, as the Pacers give up the league's third-most points per game.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,500) at Bucks
Edwards amassed 68 DK points in the last game and is averaging 25.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists through the last 10 outings. His squad faces a tough matchup against the Bucks, but he should find plenty of room to thrive as the Bucks are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,700) at Memphis
DeRozan continues to lead the way for the Bulls' offense, averaging 21.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He faces another great opportunity to prosper against the Grizzlies, who remain significantly shorthanded.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) vs. Spurs
Banchero is rolling, averaging 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 62.3 DK points. He is up for a great chance to stand out against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,600) at Grizzlies
Vucevic dominates the paint, averaging 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 blocks through the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points. He is up for another ideal opportunity to pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,600) vs. Jazz
Durant continues to make an impact across the stat sheet, averaging 26.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 60 DK points and a high of 71. He may be on the hook to carry the offense if Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are both sidelined, and he also faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's eighth-most points and third-most three-pointers per game.
Mid-Range Money
Josh Hart, Knicks ($6,300) vs. Mavericks
Hart is up for a continued boost in playing time for the shorthanded Knicks. He is averaging 9.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last five games, going over 30 DK points in each, including a high of 48.5.
Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,300) vs. Spurs
Carter is averaging 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists through the last 10 outings, including a high of 42.8 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who concede the league's second-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($6,400) vs. Mavericks
Achiuwa should continue to see more opportunities among the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt. He is averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over five consecutive starts, including a high of 44.5 DK points. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Mavs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Value Picks
Markelle Fultz, Magic ($4,500) vs. Spurs
Fultz looks to be finding his rhythm again after easing his way back from an extended absence. He is averaging 10.5 points 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last four games, and he should do well against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.
Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,700) vs. Warriors
Nembhard is averaging 11.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 25 DK points. He should find opportunity to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.