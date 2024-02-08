NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at IND: Warriors have won two in a row; Pacers winners of two straight

SAS at ORL: Spurs on five-game slide; Magic 15-7 at home

CLE at BKN: Cavs on seven-game win streak; Nets on two-game slide

DAL at NYK: Mavs have won two in a row; Knicks 9-1 in last 10 games

MIN at MIL: Timberwolves 16-11 on road; Bucks on two-game slide

CHI at MEM: Bulls 9-15 on road; Grizzlies on six-game slide

UTA at PHX: Jazz on two-game win streak; Suns on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (ankle), Draymond Green (knee): Probable; Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Brandin Podziemski continues to get more minutes in the absence of Paul.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (illness), Jalen Smith (back): Questionable

Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell could be up for a boost.

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Cameron Johnson (hip), Lonnie Walker (hamstring): OUT

Dennis Smith and Trendon Watford are in line for a boost.

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle), Kyrie Irving (thumb): Probable; Maxi Kleber (toe): Questionable; Dereck Lively (nose), Dante Exum (knee): OUT

Dwight Powell and Derrick Jones must continue to step up in the frontcourt.

NYK - Bojan Bogdanovic (elbow), Alec Burks (not injury related), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Jericho Sims (illness): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa must continue to step up.

MIL - Brook Lopez (personal): Probable; Damian Lillard (ankle): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Pat Connaughton and AJ Green could be up for additional playing time.

CHI - Torrey Craig (ankle): Questionable; Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu must continue to step up.

MEM - Jaren Jackson (hip), Derrick Rose (ankle): Questionable; Ziaire Williams (hand): Doubtful; Ziaire Williams (hand), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Scotty Pippen, Jacob Gilyard, and GG Jackson should continue to find more opportunities.

UTA - Kevin Knox (not injury related): Questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker could see a boost.

PHX - Royce O'Neale (not injury related), David Roddy (not injury related), Bradley Beal (ankle), Devin Booker (hip): Questionable

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen could each get a significant boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,500) at Pacers

Curry is coming off one of his quietest games of the year, as he finished with a season-low 14.8 DK points in an easy win over the shorthanded 76ers. Curry will likely look to come out more impactful in what should be a competitive game against the Pacers. He also has a great opportunity to shine, as the Pacers give up the league's third-most points per game.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,500) at Bucks

Edwards amassed 68 DK points in the last game and is averaging 25.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists through the last 10 outings. His squad faces a tough matchup against the Bucks, but he should find plenty of room to thrive as the Bucks are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,700) at Memphis

DeRozan continues to lead the way for the Bulls' offense, averaging 21.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He faces another great opportunity to prosper against the Grizzlies, who remain significantly shorthanded.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) vs. Spurs

Banchero is rolling, averaging 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 62.3 DK points. He is up for a great chance to stand out against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,600) at Grizzlies

Vucevic dominates the paint, averaging 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 blocks through the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points. He is up for another ideal opportunity to pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,600) vs. Jazz

Durant continues to make an impact across the stat sheet, averaging 26.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 60 DK points and a high of 71. He may be on the hook to carry the offense if Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are both sidelined, and he also faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's eighth-most points and third-most three-pointers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Josh Hart, Knicks ($6,300) vs. Mavericks

Hart is up for a continued boost in playing time for the shorthanded Knicks. He is averaging 9.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last five games, going over 30 DK points in each, including a high of 48.5.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,300) vs. Spurs

Carter is averaging 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists through the last 10 outings, including a high of 42.8 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who concede the league's second-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($6,400) vs. Mavericks

Achiuwa should continue to see more opportunities among the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt. He is averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over five consecutive starts, including a high of 44.5 DK points. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Mavs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Markelle Fultz, Magic ($4,500) vs. Spurs

Fultz looks to be finding his rhythm again after easing his way back from an extended absence. He is averaging 10.5 points 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last four games, and he should do well against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,700) vs. Warriors

Nembhard is averaging 11.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 25 DK points. He should find opportunity to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

