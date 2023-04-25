NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at BOS: Celtics lead series 3-1.

MIN at DEN: Nuggets lead series 3-1.

LAC at PHX: Suns lead series 3-1.

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Dejounte Murray (suspension): OUT

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable / Kyle Anderson (eye): OUT

LAC - Paul George (knee), Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (back): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,200) vs. Timberwolves

Murray has been excellent so far this postseason, averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals over four games, including a high of 53.1 DK points in Game 2. He is likely to continue to shine against the Timberwolves' lackluster defense, as they are allowing the Nuggets to shoot an average of 50 percent from the field, including 39.8 percent from deep.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,600) vs. Clippers

Booker topped 50 DK points in three of four games so far in the series, including a high of 71.1, while averaging 34.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per outing. He should continue to thrive, especially as the Clippers remain without their two best perimeter defenders.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) vs. Hawks

Tatum continues to prosper against the Hawks, averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in the first round, while going over 50 DK points in Games, 2, 3 and 4. He also has logged three double-doubles in the series, as he poses a tough matchup for the Hawks' frontcourt on both ends of the floor. He is likely to keep it rolling, as the Hawks are allowing the Celtics to shoot 51 percent from the field, including 42.2 percent from deep.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,900) vs. Clippers

Durant is averaging 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through the last four games, including a high of 62.3 DK points in Game 1. He continues to benefit from a size advantage at his position in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers are also allowing the Suns to shoot an average of 38 percent from long range in the series, which is fifth-highest in the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($10,800) vs. Timberwolves

Jokic continues to dominate the court, averaging 25.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals across the first four games of the series, including a high of 67.2 DK points in Game 4. He has proven a tough matchup for the Timberwolves all season and is likely to come up big once again, as the Nuggets return home with a chance to close out the series.

Expected Chalk

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($9,300) at Suns

Westbrook has been a one-man show for his shorthanded squad, averaging 26.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks across four games in the series, including a high of 63.6 DK points in Game 3. He must continue to carry a major load in the absence of his superstar teammates, and he also should find space to get to the basket as the Suns average the third-fewest blocks this postseason and also are allowing the Clippers to shoot percent from the field.

Value Picks

Terance Mann, Clippers ($4,700) at Suns

Mann brings a reliable, versatile effort off the bench, averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals across four games, including a high of 26.4 DK points in the last outing. He must continue to step up and deliver a strong effort for his shorthanded squad.

Eric Gordon, Clippers ($4,900) at Suns

Gordon is averaging 12.0 points, 1.8 rebounds 2.5 assists through four games in the first round, including going over 20 DK points in the last two outings. He must continue to act as a key offensive presence in order to help his shorthanded squad keep up with the high-powered Suns.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,700) vs. Timberwolves

Brown surpassed 20 DK points in all four games of the first-round series so far, including a high of 25.6, while averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He remains the go-to option off the bench for the Nuggets, averaging 26.3 minutes per game in this postseason.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,500) vs. Clippers

Craig logged a high of 30.3 DK points, while averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists so far in the series. He has a good chance to continue to find space on the offensive end, as the Clippers are allowing the Suns to shoot an average of 50.7 percent from the field, including 38 percent from long range.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($4,800) at Suns

Zubac is averaging 7.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last four games, including a high of 27 DK points in Game 1. He has a critical role to play in helping contain the Suns' frontcourt, and he should be able to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Suns are giving up the fifth-most free-throw attempts in the postseason.

