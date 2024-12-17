NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - NBA Cup Finals

MIL at OKC: Bucks on three-game win streak; Thunder on five-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

OKC - Chet Holmgren (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($10,800) at Thunder

Lillard racked up 50.5 DK points in the previous outing and is averaging 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games. He faces a tough matchup against the Thunder, who do a good job of defending the backcourt, but he could find occasion to pad his stats at the foul line, as they give up an average of 5.0 free-throw attempts per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($13,000) at Thunder

Antetokounmpo continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging a whopping 32.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks through the last five games, including four with over 50 DK points and a high of 74.0 in the most recent outing. He is up for a tough time against one of the league's best defenses, but he should be able to help his chances by getting to the foul line, as the Thunder give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($10,400) vs. Bucks

Williams is one of the top contributors across the board for his squad and is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 50.0 DK points. He will have no easy time matched up across from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he may be able to get his shot going from long range, as the Bucks give up an average of 2.6 made three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($9,000) vs. Bucks

Hartenstein is coming off a season-high 21-point performance and turned in back-to-back double-doubles in the two preceding games. The Thunder's big man is averaging 9.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five outings, including four straight games with at least 34.0 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,000) vs. Bucks

Gilgeous-Alexander topped 63 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 32.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals across 10 outings. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Khris Middleton, Bucks ($6,600) at Thunder

Middleton is averaging just 7.0 points but is doing well across the board with 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals over four games since making his season debut after injury trouble that kept him out to start the campaign. He may not be back to his best form in terms of scoring, but he has a good opportunity to continue to pad his stats on the glass, as the Thunder are giving up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($7,400) at Thunder

Portis provides a well-rounded effort off the bench, averaging 14.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including two outings with more than 20 points and a high of 47.0 DK points. He must come up with another big-time performance to help his squad compete with a top-tier opponent.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($7,000) at Thunder

Lopez snapped a five-game streak of failing to score in double figures by delivering 16 points in the last outing. He is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 blocks on the season, and he should find an advantage against the Thunder's shorthanded frontcourt.

Value Picks

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,800) vs. Bucks

Wallace has been in and out of the starting lineup as the Thunder have been managing injury trouble. The second-year guard is expected to pick up a fourth consecutive start and should continue to provide a solid contribution, as he is averaging 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals across 14 starts this season.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($4,400) vs. Bucks

Caruso came up scoreless in the last game but is averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals over four outings since returning from a five-game absence. His defensive tenacity is a key component of his overall production, as he has at least one steal in all but two games played this season.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($2,800) vs. Bucks

Despite zero threes made in two of the last three games, Joe has a total of 12 three-pointers made over his last five outings. He can be quick to heat up from long range and does a great job helping spread the floor. Joe should find room to get his shot off against the Bucks, who are allowing opposing shooting guards to hit an average of 37.9 percent from deep.

