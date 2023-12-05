NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 5 - In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at MIL: Knicks on three-game win streak; Bucks 9-1 at home

PHX at LAL: Suns 7-3 on the road; Lakers 8-2 at home

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Pat Connaughton (ankle): Out

MarJon Beauchamp could see extra opportunity.

PHX - Eric Gordon (knee): Questionable

Josh Okogie is in line for a boost.

LAL - Anthony Davis (hip), Rui Hachimura (nose), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): Probable; LeBron James (calf): Questionable; Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

James has played in the last 11 consecutive games, bypassing the questionable tag for most of the season.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,500) at Bucks

Brunson continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 27.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including six with at least 40 DK points and two outings with more than 60. Brunson came up huge, with 58.3 DK points in the Knicks' last encounter with the Bucks, on November 3, and he is likely to turn in another big performance, as the Bucks are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,100) at Lakers

Booker bounced back from a one-game absence by amassing 61 DK points in the last game, where he tallied 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 37 minutes of action. He missed both the Suns' previous meetings with the Lakers this season, but he averaged 29.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists through two games against the Lakers last season. Booker is likely to continue with a strong offensive effort, taking advantage of the fact that the Lakers are allowing opposing shooting guards to hit an average of 38.8 percent from deep this year.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,600) vs. Suns

James is averaging 24.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including four with at least 50 DK points and a high of 71.5. He delivered 59.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Suns, and he should pad his stats again, as the Suns give up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,900) at Lakers

Durant surpassed 40 DK points in each of his last 10 appearances, including three games with more than 60, and a high of 72. He is averaging 31.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks on the season, and he went over 50 DK points in two previous meetings with the Lakers this season. Durant has another good chance to fill it up, as the Lakers are giving up the league's fifth-highest three-point-shooting percentage to opponents this season.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,000) vs. Suns

Davis topped 60 DK points in three of the last five games, including a high of 63.5, while averaging 27.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game over that stretch. Davis has also delivered nine consecutive double-doubles and logged double-doubles in both previous meetings with the Suns this season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) vs. Knicks

Antetokounmpo surpassed 60 DK points in each of the last four games, averaging 31.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.5 blocks over that stretch. He also totaled 41 DK points in his previous encounter with the Knicks this season, and he averaged 29.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over three games versus the Knicks last season.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($6,700) vs. Suns

Russell is on a bit of a roll, with at least seven assists in each of the last four games, including a high of 10, in the game before last. Russell also reached the 60 DK-point mark once in that span and is averaging 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists on the season.

Khris Middleton, Bucks ($6,000) vs. Knicks

Middleton topped 30 DK points in three of his last six appearances, while averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists over that stretch. He also produced 30.3 DK points in the Bucks' previous meeting with the Knicks.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($6,400) vs. Knicks

Lopez is averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including three outings with more than 40 DK points and a high of 59.5. Lopez also finished with 38.8 DK points in his last game against the Knicks.

Value Picks

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks ($4,400) at Bucks

DiVincenzo is coming off back-to-back games with more than 20 DK points, and he is averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He faces a good opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Bucks, who are giving up a league-high 27.5 points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Josh Okogie, Suns ($4,300) at Lakers

Okogie went over 20 DK points in four of the last five games, averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He should find a chance to pad his stats against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's 11th-most offensive rebounds per game, and he could also be up for a boost in playing time if Eric Gordon is sidelined.

