NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at WAS (-5), O/U: 223

DAL (-4.5) at NOP, O/U:

LAC (-10) at OKC, O/U:

GSW at PHX (-2.5), O/U: 225

The Clippers-Thunder matchup features a few great value opportunities, due to both sides missing key players. Look for Luguentz Dort to step up offensively for the Thunder, while Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell are in line for increased roles in the Clippers' attack.

The Warriors-Suns is expected to be a competitive and high-scoring matchup. Top players on both sides will have occasion to produce towards the heights of their potential.

Keep an eye on the Pelicans' lineup, there is a chance they could be without three starters.

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT

WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle): OUT

DAL - Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT

NOP - Herbert Jones (knee), Zion Williamson (hip): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (concussion), Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

LAC - Paul George (illness), Marcus Morris (personal): OUT

OKC - Josh Giddey (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip), Jalen Williams (eye): OUT

GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury related), Ish Wainright (back): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,900) at Suns

Curry has topped 30 points and 45 DK points in all three games he's played. He has also been very efficient in the process, shooting an average of 47 percent from the field, including 44 percent from long range. He averaged 22.7 points across three meetings with the Suns last season.

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,400) vs. Pistons

Beal is averaging 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 blocks through three games. He surpassed 34 DK points in each outing, including a 27-point performance in his last game. Beal has a favorable matchup against the Pistons' younger backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Saddiq Bey, Pistons ($6,100) at Wizards

Bey is coming off an impressive double-double, with 20 points and 11 rebounds on his way to 42.3 DK points. He exceeded 39 DK points in the last two games and has a good chance to keep rolling with an advantage at his position against the Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($6,900) vs. Pistons

Kuzma is averaging 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks after three games. He topped 35 DK points in two of three outings and continues to help lead the way for the Wizards. He has a favorable matchup at his position against the Pistons.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($7.800) vs. Mavericks

Valanciunas is coming off a quieter outing, but he stuffed the stat sheet for 62.8 DK points in the game prior. The Pelicans' big man is averaging 17.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists through three games. He should pick up a few extra touches on the offensive end without Brandon Ingram in the lineup.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,100) at Pelicans

Doncic has topped 30 points in both games he's played. He totaled 65.8 DK points in the last game with 32 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks. He has a size advantage against the Pelicans' backcourt, especially as their lineup will be adjusted without Brandon Ingram. Doncic averaged 30.8 points on 49 percent shooting through four meetings with the Pelicans last season.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,300) vs. Pistons

Wright has been impressive off the bench, averaging 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks through three games. He went over 20 DK points in each outing and has a good chance to keep it up against the Pistons' second unit.

Tim Hardaway, Mavericks ($4,900) at Pelicans

Hardaway is averaging 12.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He totaled 22.5 DK points in the last outing and should be able to find his openings against the Pelicans' second unit.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) at Thunder

Powell is up for a boost with Paul George sidelined. Powell has yet to have a standout game, but he is averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 25 minutes per game. He has an advantage against the Thunder's short-handed backcourt.

JaMychal Green, Warriors ($3,700) at Suns

Green tallied at least 14 DK points in all three outings, while averaging 20 minutes per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Suns' second unit.

Mike Muscala, Thunder ($3,900) vs. Clippers

Muscala topped 24 DK points in the last two games and brings a solid impact off the bench. He should get added opportunities due to injuries in the lineup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.