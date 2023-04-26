NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at CLE: Knicks lead series 3-1.

LAL at MEM: Lakers lead series 3-1.

MIA at MIL: Heat lead series 3-1.

GSW at SAC: Series tied 2-2.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NYK - Quentin Grimes (shoulder): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot), Dennis Schroder (Achilles): Probable

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hamstring): Probable

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (back): Probable

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (finger): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($8,100) vs. Heat

Holiday went over 50 DK points in Games 1 and 2, slowing down with just over 30 DK points in Games 3 and 4 while averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals in the series. With his team facing elimination, Holiday must bring one of his best efforts to help keep his group alive. He should have a favorable opportunity against the Heat's shorthanded backcourt.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,700) vs. Knicks

Mitchell is averaging 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals through four games in the first round, including a high of 66.3 DK points in Game 1. He needs to step up on home court in Game 5 to avoid his team facing an upset against the fifth-seeded Knicks.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,300) at Grizzlies

James has been a beast all series, averaging 24.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks across four games, including three with more than 52 DK points and a high of 63. He continues to pose a matchup problem for the Grizzlies, who had trouble containing wing players all season, and he has a chance to lead his team to a first-round upset with a win in Game 5.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,400) at Bucks

Butler delivered an all-time great performance in Game 4, with 56 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block for 73.3 DK points. He is averaging 36.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals in the series and stands as the Heat's only real chance to close out the first-round upset over the top seed in the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,400) vs. Heat

After missing most of Game 1, and all of Games 2 and 3, Antetokounmpo brought a major effort, with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, a steal and two blocks, for a total of 65.5 DK points in Game 4. The superstar must come up huge again to avoid elimination but has the benefit of home court and another day of recovery heading into Game 5.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,700) vs. Lakers

Morant logged a high of 78.8 DK points, averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals through three games played in the first round. He has home-court advantage in a must-win game and needs to bring his best effort to help keep his side afloat. He is shooting 45.3 percent from the field, including 47.4 percent from deep in the series and can also continue to pad his stats with a couple of steals, as the Lakers are giving up an average of 13.5 turnovers in the playoffs.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($4,700) at Bucks

After a quiet start to the series, Lowry topped 20 DK points in each of the last two games while averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. He must bring a top-notch effort once again to help the Heat get over the hump and close out the series, and he will play a critical role for his squad's shorthanded backcourt.

Max Strus, Heat ($4,500) at Bucks

Strus is coming off a fruitless performance in Game 4, but he averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across the previous three outings. He should continue to see key minutes in the absence of Tyler Herro (out), and he has a great chance to get back on track as the Bucks are giving up an average of 15 three-pointers per game in the series.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,900) vs. Heat

Connaughton logged a series-high 38 DK points in his debut in Game 2, and he is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24 minutes of action in the first round. He has an excellent opportunity to get his shot going from long range, as the Heat are giving up a playoff-high 16.0 three-pointers per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,200) at Grizzlies

Vanderbilt totaled 30 DK points in the last game, which marked his highest total of the series, while averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per outing. He should continue to make an impact in the paint and on the boards, as the Grizzlies are giving up the second-most rebounds per game in the postseason.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,800) at Cavaliers

Robinson amassed 32.8 DK points in Game 4, which marked his highest total of the series, as he is averaging 6.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. He has a great chance to continue to pad his stats, as the Cavs are giving up a playoff-high 14.5 offensive rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.