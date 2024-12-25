NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at NYK: Spurs 4-7 on road; Knicks on four-game win streak

MIN at DAL: Timberwolves on three-game slide; Mavs 8-2 in last 10 games

PHI at BOS: 76ers 7-3 in last 10 games; Celtics 11-4 at home

LAL at GSW: Lakers 7-9 on road; Warriors 3-7 in last 10 games

DEN at PHX: Nuggets 8-7 on road; Suns on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,000) vs. Spurs

Brunson is averaging 22.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games and should keep up the strong play against the Spurs, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($7,900) vs. Timberwolves

Irving is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last five appearances, including a high of 50.0 DK points. He has a good opportunity to get his offense rolling agianst the Timberwolves, who give up the league's eighth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,800) vs. 76ers

Brown is averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals through the last five games, including a 56.3 DK-point performance in the most recent outing. He has a good chance to thrive against the 76ers, who give up the league's seventh-highest shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,000) vs. Nuggets

Durant is averaging 30.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals through the last five games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He should do well against the Nuggets, who are giving up the league's eighth-highest shooting percentage and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,1000) vs. Spurs

Towns is averaging 23.0 points, 16.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 72.0. He should thrive against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) at Suns

Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 65 DK points. He should keep rolling against the Suns, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Chris Paul, Spurs ($5,800) at Knicks

Paul is averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 42.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Knicks, but he should still be able to use his veteran savvy to continue to rack up the assists, especially as the Knicks give up the league's seventh-most assists to opposing point guards.

Dennis Schroder, Warriors ($5,500) vs. Lakers

Schroder is averaging 7.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through three games since joining the Warriors. However, he faces a good opportunity to step up the production against the Lakers, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($5,800) vs. Spurs

Anunoby accumulated 49.8 DK points in his most recent outing and is averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals across the last five games. He also is likely to continue to pad his stats on the defensive end, as the Spurs give up the league's third-most steals per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Max Christie, Lakers ($3,800) at Warriors

Christie is up for a seventh consecutive start, after averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the last six outings. He should find room to pad his stats at the foul line against the Warriors, who give up an average of 4.1 free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors ($4,100) vs. Lakers

Jackson-Davis is up for a third straight start, after he topped 25 DK points in each of the last two games. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers' frontcourt, but should help his totals on the glass, as they give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

