NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 25

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
Published on December 25, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at NYK: Spurs 4-7 on road; Knicks on four-game win streak 

MIN at DAL: Timberwolves on three-game slide; Mavs 8-2 in last 10 games 

PHI at BOS: 76ers 7-3 in last 10 games; Celtics 11-4 at home 

LAL at GSW: Lakers 7-9 on road; Warriors 3-7 in last 10 games 

DEN at PHX: Nuggets 8-7 on road; Suns on three-game slide 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report       

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,000) vs. Spurs 

Brunson is averaging 22.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games and should keep up the strong play against the Spurs, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. 

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($7,900) vs. Timberwolves

Irving is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last five appearances, including a high of 50.0 DK points. He has a good opportunity to get his offense rolling agianst the Timberwolves, who give up the league's eighth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards. 

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,800) vs. 76ers 

Brown is averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals through the last five games, including a 56.3 DK-point performance in the most recent outing. He has a good chance to thrive against the 76ers, who give up the league's seventh-highest shooting percentage to opposing small forwards. 

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,000) vs. Nuggets 

Durant is averaging 30.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals through the last five games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He should do well against the Nuggets, who are giving up the league's eighth-highest shooting percentage and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,1000) vs. Spurs 

Towns is averaging 23.0 points, 16.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 72.0. He should thrive against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers. 

Expected Chalk 

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) at Suns

Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 65 DK points. He should keep rolling against the Suns, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers. 

Mid-Range Money 

Chris Paul, Spurs ($5,800) at Knicks 

Paul is averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 42.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Knicks, but he should still be able to use his veteran savvy to continue to rack up the assists, especially as the Knicks give up the league's seventh-most assists to opposing point guards. 

Dennis Schroder, Warriors ($5,500) vs. Lakers 

Schroder is averaging 7.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through three games since joining the Warriors. However, he faces a good opportunity to step up the production against the Lakers, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage. 

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($5,800) vs. Spurs 

Anunoby accumulated 49.8 DK points in his most recent outing and is averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals across the last five games. He also is likely to continue to pad his stats on the defensive end, as the Spurs give up the league's third-most steals per game to opposing power forwards. 

Value Picks

Max Christie, Lakers ($3,800) at Warriors 

Christie is up for a seventh consecutive start, after averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the last six outings. He should find room to pad his stats at the foul line against the Warriors, who give up an average of 4.1 free throws per game to opposing shooting guards. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors ($4,100) vs. Lakers 

Jackson-Davis is up for a third straight start, after he topped 25 DK points in each of the last two games. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers' frontcourt, but should help his totals on the glass, as they give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
