NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 7

Slate Overview

DEN at MIA: The series is tied 1-1, after the Heat stunned the hosting Nuggets in Game 2. It marked the Nuggets' first home loss of the postseason, while the Heat swiped home-court advantage to take the momentum into Game 3.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Cody Zeller (foot): Probable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($17,100) at Heat

Murray logged back-to-back double-doubles, while averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.0 steals and shooting 48.6 percent from the field in Games 1 and 2 of the Finals. He is averaging 27.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals through 17 outings in the postseason and has maintained a 47.4 shooting percentage on the road.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($9,900) vs. Nuggets

Martin was limited due to playing through an illness in Game 2, as he came off the bench and finished with 14.3 DK points in the win. He could come off the bench again in Game 3, but he should deliver a more energized performance, while he is averaging 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the playoffs.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($18,000) vs. Nuggets

Butler continues to lead his team in stunning the competition, as he totaled 40 DK points in Game 2, with 21 points, four rebounds and nine assists, in 40 minutes of action. He is averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals through the last 10 outings and has gone over 50 DK points in 10 of 19 games in the postseason.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($9,300) at Heat

Gordon finished with over 25 DK points in Games 1 and 2, while averaging 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per outing. He benefits from a physical advantage at his position and should continue to find his way to easy baskets in the paint, feeding off his teammate's excellent passing.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($13,500) vs. Nuggets

Adebayo is thriving in the Finals, averaging 23.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across two games, including a high of 50.8 DK points in Game 1. He has was just one rebound shy of four consecutive double-doubles, as he finished with nine boards in Game 2, and he continues to help drive the offense with his passing.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($22,800) at Heat

Despite the loss, Jokic delivered 41 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes of action in Game 2. He also tallied back-to-back triple-doubles in the two games prior and is averaging 30.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 17 games this postseason. The Nuggets big man will likely continue to stuff the stat sheet regardless of the final result, considering he plays such a pivotal role in the offense.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($8,400) vs. Nuggets

Vincent totaled 33 DK points in Games 1 and 2 of the Finals. He is averaging 13.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 19 games in the postseason, with at least 15 points in 11 outings. His relentless effort on defense also helps him add to his DK numbers, as he averages 0.8 steals per game.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($7,500) at Heat

Brown has more than 20 DK points in 14 of 17 appearances this postseason, while averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He does a great job making his mark with an energetic effort on both ends of the floor and should continue to thrive in his role off the bench.

Max Strus, Heat ($6,600) vs. Nuggets

Despite coming up scoreless in Game 1, Strus was a difference-maker in Game 2, with 14 points, two rebounds, six assists and a block for a total of 29.5 DK points, in 29 minutes of action. He should keep the momentum going in Game 3, as he is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field at home in the playoffs.

Kevin Love, Heat ($3,600) vs. Nuggets

After not seeing the floor for three straight games, Love stepped up with six points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals to help lift the Heat in Game 2. The veteran big man will likely get the call once again and have another chance to shine on the highest stage.

Jeff Green, Nuggets ($2,700) at Heat

Green mustered 11.8 DK points in 16 minutes of action in Game 2. The veteran forward continues to see a fair amount of playing time off the bench and is averaging 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds through the postseason.

