NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 29

Slate Overview

MIL at IND: Pacers are on a three-game slide.

HOU at BKN: Rockets have lost six in a row; Nets are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

MIA at NYK: Heat are on a two-game slide.

DAL at PHI: 76ers are on a three-game slide.

LAL at CHI: Bulls topped the Lakers in L.A. in recent meeting and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

UTA at SAS: Both sides have dropped four in a row.

DET at OKC: Pistons have dropped six consecutive games.

LAC at MEM: Grizzlies are on a seven-game win streak.

MIN at PHX: Timberwolves are on a four-game win streak.

SAC at POR: Trail Blazers are 1-9 in the last 10 games.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable / Joe Ingles (knee), Khris Middleton (knee): Questionable / Jae Crowder (calf): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (back): Questionable / Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): Questionable

MIA - Jimmy Butler (neck): Questionable

NYK - Jalen Brunson (hand): Questionable

DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), D'Angelo Russell (hip): Probable

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable

UTA - Simone Fontecchio (toe), Lauri Markkanen (hand): Questionable / Jordan Clarkson (finger), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

SAS - Keldon Johnson (foot), Jeremy Sochan (knee), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

DET - Rodney McGruder (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle): Questionable

LAC - Norman Powell (shoulder): Questionable / Paul George (knee), Marcus Morris (COVID-19): OUT

MEM - Ja Morant (thigh): Probable / Steven Adams (knee), Ziaire Williams (foot): OUT

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Anthony Edwards (calf): Probable / Jaylen Nowell (knee), Taurean Prince (illness): Questionable

PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT

POR - Cam Reddish (back), Trendon Watford (ankle): Doubtful / Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Damian Lillard (out for season), Jusuf Nurkic (knee), Anfernee Simons (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,400) at Trail Blazers

Fox delivered 29 points, four rebounds, six assists and a block in the last game and has surpassed 40 DK points in five of 10 outings. He has a great chance to excel against the Trail Blazers, who are short-handed in the back court and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,600) vs. Rockets

Bridges went off for 59 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 27.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists through the last 10 games. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Rockets, who give up the league's most three-pointers and second-most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,100) vs. Lakers

LaVine surpassed 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including an impressive showing against the Lakers in L.A., where he tallied 32 points, two rebounds and four assists. He should be up for another big performance, as the Lakers give up the league's ninth-most three-pointers per game.

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,300) vs. Lakers

DeRozan filled the stat sheet with 17 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and a block in the previous meeting with the Lakers. He also exceeded 40 DK points in eight of 10 outings, including a high of 80.5 DK points. DeRozan has a good chance to shine again, as the Lakers give up the league's 10th-most points and seventh-most offensive rebounds per game.

Walker Kessler, Jazz ($7,300) at Spurs

Kessler continues to impress, averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over five games, including a high of 52.8 DK points. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game and also the most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,500) at Trail Blazers

Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 13.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 50 DK points and a high of 71.3. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded in the front court and also give up the league's second-most points per game to centers.

Value Picks

Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,200) vs. Jazz

Branham is up for his seventh consecutive start, after averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across the previous six. He should do well against the Jazz, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's seventh-most points and per game.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($4,800) vs. Pistons

Joe is on a roll with more than 39 DK points in each of the last two outings. He could move back to the bench after starting in the last game, depending on the availability of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (questionable). Regardless, he is likely to excel against the Pistons, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.9 percent from the field.

Isaiah Livers, Pistons ($4,900) at Thunder

Livers reached at least 20 DK points in back-to-back games since returning from a four-game absence. He is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists through his last 10 appearances, including a high of 39.5 DK points, and he should thrive against the Thunder, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,600) vs. Rockets

O'Neale missed the last game but is on track to return to action. He topped 20 DK points in his last five outings and notched 35.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Rockets, back in early March.

Trey Lyles, Kings ($3,900) at Trail Blazers

Lyles topped 20 DK points in six of his last 10 outings, while averaging 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He has a good opportunity to stand out against the shorthanded Trail Blazers.

