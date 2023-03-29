NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIL at IND: Pacers are on a three-game slide.
HOU at BKN: Rockets have lost six in a row; Nets are 3-7 in their last 10 games.
MIA at NYK: Heat are on a two-game slide.
DAL at PHI: 76ers are on a three-game slide.
LAL at CHI: Bulls topped the Lakers in L.A. in recent meeting and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.
UTA at SAS: Both sides have dropped four in a row.
DET at OKC: Pistons have dropped six consecutive games.
LAC at MEM: Grizzlies are on a seven-game win streak.
MIN at PHX: Timberwolves are on a four-game win streak.
SAC at POR: Trail Blazers are 1-9 in the last 10 games.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable / Joe Ingles (knee), Khris Middleton (knee): Questionable / Jae Crowder (calf): OUT
IND - Myles Turner (back): Questionable / Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT
HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): Questionable
MIA - Jimmy Butler (neck): Questionable
NYK - Jalen Brunson (hand): Questionable
DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring): Questionable
PHI - Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles): Questionable
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), D'Angelo Russell (hip): Probable
CHI - Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable
UTA - Simone Fontecchio (toe), Lauri Markkanen (hand): Questionable / Jordan Clarkson (finger), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT
SAS - Keldon Johnson (foot), Jeremy Sochan (knee), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
DET - Rodney McGruder (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT
OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle): Questionable
LAC - Norman Powell (shoulder): Questionable / Paul George (knee), Marcus Morris (COVID-19): OUT
MEM - Ja Morant (thigh): Probable / Steven Adams (knee), Ziaire Williams (foot): OUT
MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Anthony Edwards (calf): Probable / Jaylen Nowell (knee), Taurean Prince (illness): Questionable
PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT
POR - Cam Reddish (back), Trendon Watford (ankle): Doubtful / Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Damian Lillard (out for season), Jusuf Nurkic (knee), Anfernee Simons (foot): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,400) at Trail Blazers
Fox delivered 29 points, four rebounds, six assists and a block in the last game and has surpassed 40 DK points in five of 10 outings. He has a great chance to excel against the Trail Blazers, who are short-handed in the back court and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field.
Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,600) vs. Rockets
Bridges went off for 59 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 27.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists through the last 10 games. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Rockets, who give up the league's most three-pointers and second-most points per game.
Forwards/Centers
Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,100) vs. Lakers
LaVine surpassed 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including an impressive showing against the Lakers in L.A., where he tallied 32 points, two rebounds and four assists. He should be up for another big performance, as the Lakers give up the league's ninth-most three-pointers per game.
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,300) vs. Lakers
DeRozan filled the stat sheet with 17 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and a block in the previous meeting with the Lakers. He also exceeded 40 DK points in eight of 10 outings, including a high of 80.5 DK points. DeRozan has a good chance to shine again, as the Lakers give up the league's 10th-most points and seventh-most offensive rebounds per game.
Walker Kessler, Jazz ($7,300) at Spurs
Kessler continues to impress, averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over five games, including a high of 52.8 DK points. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game and also the most points per game to centers.
Expected Chalk
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,500) at Trail Blazers
Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 13.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 50 DK points and a high of 71.3. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded in the front court and also give up the league's second-most points per game to centers.
Value Picks
Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,200) vs. Jazz
Branham is up for his seventh consecutive start, after averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across the previous six. He should do well against the Jazz, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's seventh-most points and per game.
Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($4,800) vs. Pistons
Joe is on a roll with more than 39 DK points in each of the last two outings. He could move back to the bench after starting in the last game, depending on the availability of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (questionable). Regardless, he is likely to excel against the Pistons, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.9 percent from the field.
Isaiah Livers, Pistons ($4,900) at Thunder
Livers reached at least 20 DK points in back-to-back games since returning from a four-game absence. He is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists through his last 10 appearances, including a high of 39.5 DK points, and he should thrive against the Thunder, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.
Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,600) vs. Rockets
O'Neale missed the last game but is on track to return to action. He topped 20 DK points in his last five outings and notched 35.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Rockets, back in early March.
Trey Lyles, Kings ($3,900) at Trail Blazers
Lyles topped 20 DK points in six of his last 10 outings, while averaging 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He has a good opportunity to stand out against the shorthanded Trail Blazers.