NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at NYK: Knicks lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back): Questionable

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($10,400) at Knicks

Haliburton played through a questionable tag in Game 1, but came up with modest production, finishing with 28 DK points on just six points, two rebounds, eight assists and four steals, in 36 minutes of action. He fared better in the first round, where he averaged 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists through six games. He will likely come out with a better effort in comparison to the last game, and he should have an opportunity to fill the stat sheet against the Knicks, who are giving up an average of 109.4 points and 13.0 three-pointers per game in the postseason.

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks ($7,200) vs. Pacers

DiVincenzo is coming off a strong outing in Game 1, as he poured in a postseason high of 25 points and finished with 35.8 DK points, 44 minutes of action. He also closed out the first round with a big-time performance resulting in 50.5 DK points. He is likely to keep the momentum going at home in Game 2, and he should find plenty of room to get his shot going against the Pacers, who gave up the league's fourth-most points per game during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Knicks ($9,600) vs. Pacers

Hart carried his active, well-rounded play into the postseason and averaged 16.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks through the first round, where topped 45 DK points on three occasions. He came out with another major effort to kick off the second round and delivered a new postseason high of 59.8 DK points in Game 1. Hart remains a critical part of the Knicks' success, especially as they are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He should excel again versus the Pacers, who gave up the league's seventh-most offensive rebounds per game during the regular season.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($10,200) at Knicks

Despite leading the way for his squad, Siakam has gone three consecutive games without reaching the 40 DK-point mark. He finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal, in Game 1 against the Knicks, and he averaged 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists through the first round. Nonetheless, He faces a better chance to stand out in Game 2 versus the Knicks, as they are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($8,200) at Knicks

Turner surpassed 30 DK points in five of seven games played this postseason, including a high of 55.8 in Game 4 of the first round. He also turned in a strong contribution in the last outing, as he totaled 23 points, two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, for 34.5 DK points. He shot an average of 65.6 percent from the field through three encounters with the Knicks during the regular season and is likely to shine again with an advantageous matchup against a shorthanded frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($12,000) vs. Pacers

Brunson came up with his third straight 40-point performance, as he totaled 43 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block, in 44 minutes of action in Game 1 of the second round. He has been dominant through the postseason, averaging 36.6. points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists through seven games played, and he is likely to keep it up in Game 2 against the Pacers, who gave up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,600) at Knicks

Nembhard got off to a slow start in the first round but picked up his play and is averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last six outings, with at least 20 DK points in each. He has a good chance to get his offense going in Game 2 versus the Knicks, who gave up the league's second-highest three-point percentage to opposing shooting guards this season.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($5,000) at Knicks

Nesmith has yet to stand out this postseason but continues to help fill in the gaps for his squad, averaging 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks across seven games. On the other hand, he has seen his minutes increase to an average of 34.6 per game in the playoffs, which is significantly more than his average during the season and should continue to chip in across the stat sheet.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($6,200) vs. Pacers

Hartenstein is up for a major role in the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt. He topped 20 DK points in each of the last three games, with a high of 30.8, and he is averaging 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks, this postseason. He has a great chance to pad his stats against the Pacers, who gave up the league's second-most points in the paint this season.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,600) at Knicks

McConnell followed up a 44 DK-point performance in Game 6 of the first round with a strong showing in Game 1 versus the Knicks, where he tallied 18 points, three assists and three steals, for 29.3 DK points. He should continue to thrive in his role off the bench, as he does a good job of providing a boost to the already fast-paced offense.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,400) at Knicks

Toppin is averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, in 19.1 minutes per game in the postseason. He surpassed 25 DK points in each of the last three games and represents a potential advantage for his squad, coming off the bench against a shorthanded frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.