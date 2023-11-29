NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at DET: Pistons have lost 14 in a row and are 1-7 at home.

WAS at ORL: Wizards are 1-9 in last 10 games; Magic have won seven in a row.

PHX at TOR: Suns on seven-game win streak; Raptors on two-game slide.

PHI at NOP: Sixers have won two in a row; Pelicans on two-game slide.

UTA at MEM: Jazz on two-game win streak; Grizzlies on four-game slide.

HOU at DEN: Rockets 0-6 on the road; Nuggets 8-0 at home.

LAC at SAC: Clippers 2-6 on road; Kings 5-1 at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

LAL - Anthony Davis (hip), Cam Reddish (groin): Probable; LeBron James (calf): Questionable; Rui Hachimura (nose), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves, Christian Wood and Taurean Prince should continue to carry more responsibility.

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Joe Harris (shoulder): OUT

Jaden Ivey, Marcus Sasser and Alec Burks continue to get a boost.

WAS - Delon Wright (knee): OUT

Landry Shamet and Corey Kispert are up for more playing time.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (ankle): Questionable; Wendell Carter (finger), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Anthony Black continues to start. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs also get a boost without Fultz. Goga Bitadze continues to start in place of Carter. Moritz Wagner also gets a bigger role.

PHX - Grayson Allen (illness), Kevin Durant (foot): Questionable; Bradley Beal (back): OUT

Eric Gordon gets another start in place of Beal. Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Okogie have to step up if Durant and/or Allen are out.

NOP - CJ McCollum (chest): Questionable; Trey Murphy (knee), Matt Ryan (calf): Doubtful

Jordan Hawkins and Dyson Daniels remain in line for more action.

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (thigh), Kelly Olynyk (shoulder): Questionable; Lauri Markkanen (hamstring): OUT

Simone Fontecchio could be up for a major role. Ochai Agbaji and Omer Yurtseven are also in line for a boost.

MEM - Luke Kennard (knee), Marcus Smart (foot), Xavier Tillman (knee): OUT

Jacob Gilyard, Santi Aldama and Bismack Biyombo continue to start.

HOU - Tari Eason (rest): Questionable

Jae'Sean Tate could get a boost.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (heel), Nikola Jokic (back), Jamal Murray (hamstring): Questionable

Reggie Jackson must remain ready to cover for Murray. Zeke Naji and De'Andre Jordan could be up for more minutes in the frontcourt.

SAC - Keegan Murray (back), Alex Len (ankle): OUT

Chris Duarte is up for the start. Sasha Vezenkov and Trey Lyles should see more action in the frontcourt.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($7,800) at Kings

Harden is coming off a couple of quiet performances, but he topped 38 DK points in the four games prior. Harden is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals on the season, and he faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Kings, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-highest shooting percentage per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,300) at Raptors

Booker has gone over 50 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 61.3. He is averaging 29.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists on the season, and he faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($8,800) at Kings

George was stifled by foul trouble in the last game, but he topped 40 DK points in each of the seven games prior, including a high of 55.8. George is averaging 24.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals on the season and faces a great chance to get back on track against a Kings team that is giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) vs. Wizards

Banchero topped 38 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 47.8 in the last game. He is averaging 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals on the season, and he should stand out against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,800) at Pistons

Davis (hip) is listed as probable for action, but he has not missed a game since November 8, and he has gone over 55 DK points in two of the last four games. Davis is averaging 21.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocks on the season and faces a great chance to shine against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points per game.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,800) at Pelicans

Embiid topped 60 DK points in each of his last four appearances, including a high of 71.8, and he is averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks on the season. He should keep up the dominant play against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points and fifth-highest shooting percentage per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Derrick Rose, Grizzlies ($4,400) vs. Jazz

Rose went over 20 DK points in each of his last two outings, playing at least 20 minutes in both. He is up for continued opportunity to play a bigger role, while the Grizzlies continue to manage a number of injuries. He should also find room to fill the stat sheet, as the Jazz give up the league's second-most assists per game to opposing shooting guards.

Gary Harris, Magic ($4,000) vs. Wizards

Harris is averaging 8.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals across seven games since returning from a five-game absence. He topped 15 DK points in five of the seven outings, including a high of 33. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who are allowing opposing shooting guards to shoot a league-high 49.0 percent from the field.

Simone Fontecchio, Jazz ($4,600) at Grizzlies

Fontecchio remains in line for added responsibility while the Jazz continue to play through injuries. He could be up for his third consecutive start after delivering 27.5 DK points in 28 minutes of action in the last game. Fontecchio also has an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Grizzlies squad.

Nicolas Batum, 76ers ($4,200) at Pelicans

Batum is on a roll, coming off back-to-back games with more than 30 DK points and facing his sixth consecutive start since returning from a three-game absence. He is averaging 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks on the season, and he should find a chance to pad his stats against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Daniel Theis, Clippers ($3,800) at Kings

Theis is averaging 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks per game. He went over 25 DK points in two of his last five games, including a high of 32.8. He also faces a good chance to stand out against the Kings, whose second unit is shorthanded in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.