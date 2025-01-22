NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at ATL: Pistons 7-3 in last 10 games; Hawks 11-7 at home

MIN at DAL: Timberwolves on two-game slide; Mavs 3-7 in last 10 games

PHX at BKN: Suns 8-13 on road; Nets on four-game slide

CLE at HOU: Cavs 8-2 in last 10 games; Rockets 7-3 in last 10 games

CHA at MEM: Hornets on three-game win streak; Grizzlies on three-game win streak

MIL at NOP: POSTPONED

UTA at OKC: Jazz on three-game slide; Thunder 8-2 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Jalen Johnson (shoulder): Questionable; Larry Nance (hand), Zaccharie Risacher (thigh): OUT

MIN - Donte DiVincenzo (toe): OUT

DAL - Quentin Grimes (back), Naji Marshall (illness), Klay Thompson (ankle): Questionable; Luka Doncic (calf), Dante Exum (wrist), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Dereck Lively (foot): OUT

PHX - Bradley Beal (ankle): Questionable; Jusuf Nurkic (illness): OUT

BKN - Cameron Johnson (ankle), Ben Simmons (illness): Doubtful; D'Angelo Russell (hamstring), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

CLE - Caris LeVert (wrist): Questionable; Evan Mobley (calf), Isaac Okoro (shoulder): OUT

CHA - Brandon Miller (wrist): OUT

MEM - Jake LaRavia (back): Doubtful; Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), Brice Sensabaugh (ankle): OUT

OKC - Jalen Williams (hip): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,200) at Hawks

Cunningham continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including five games with over 50 DK points and a high of 67.5. He faces an excellent opportunity to continue to shine with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,600) vs. Hornets

Bane topped the 20-point mark in each of the last five games and is averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals over that span. He should keep rolling with a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the backcourt. He may also pad his stats on the glass, as the Hornets give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,300) at Nets

Durant continues to help lead the way for the Suns, averaging 26.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including going over 50 DK points twice among the four most recent outings. He has a great chance to prosper against the Nets, who are dealing with injury trouble, and who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,600) at Mavericks

Randle is averaging 14.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 53.5 DK points in the game before last. He faces an ideal opportunity to excel against the Mavericks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,400) vs. Hornets

Jackson continues to dominate the paint and is averaging 25.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with over 40 DK points and a high of 67.8. He has a good opportunity to fill it up against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most points and 10th-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) vs. Jazz

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to fluster the competition, averaging 33.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals over his last 10 appearances, including eight with more than 50 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points, most assists and fourth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($5,600) at Hawks

Despite not putting up major numbers, Harris is playing well in his role, averaging 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including six with at least 30 DK points. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards. The Hawks could also be without Jalen Johnson, which would result in a much more significant advantage for Harris.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($5,500) at Hawks

Duren is coming off one of his best games of the season, as he finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks, for a total of 50.0 DK points in a win over the Rockets on Monday. He is averaging 13.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, and he is up for a good chance to thrive against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Tyus Jones, Suns ($4,300) at Nets

Jones is averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 appearances, including two with over 30 DK points. He faces a good chance to shine against the Nets, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,400) vs. Jazz

Wallace is playing well lately, averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including six games with more than 20 DK points and a high of 32.8. He should do well against the Jazz, who continue to deal with injury trouble, and who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($4,300) at Hawks

Thompson surpassed 20 DK points in five of the last six games and is averaging 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals over that span, since returning from a two-game absence. He has a great opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's second-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

