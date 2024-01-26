NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 26

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're primed for what could be a modest slate by Friday standards with only seven games. However, the matchups indicate there could be some high-scoring affairs with the Pacers, Hornets, Hawks, Bucks, Thunder and Pelicans all taking the floor.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

There's plenty of positive news where both point spreads and projected totals are concerned. We have no matchup carrying a spread higher than 7.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook as of Thursday night, including a pair with lines at two.

Projected totals are even more encouraging and imply a high-scoring night with plenty of standout individual performances with totals of at least 234 points, including two at 240-plus attached to the Suns-Pacers and Hawks-Mavs matchups.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (hamstring): OUT

With Haliburton out, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell should split the majority of minutes at point guard while the rest of the starting five should enjoy elevated usage.

Trae Young, ATL (concussion): QUESTIONABLE

If Young can't return, Dejounte Murray should continue handling primary ball-handling responsibilities while Bogdan Bogdanovic could draw another start.

Kyrie Irving, DAL (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Should Irving sit, Grant Williams may remain in the starting five while Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway will take on more scoring responsibilities.

Other notable injuries:

Darius Garland, CLE (jaw): OUT

Evan Mobley, CLE (knee): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, NYK (thigh): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (ankle): OUT

Ivica Zubac, LAC (calf): OUT

Gordon Hayward, CHA (calf): OUT

Mark Williams, CHA (back): OUT

Clint Capela, ATL (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (back): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,300), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,000), Donovan Mitchell ($10,100) and Trae Young ($10,000).

Doncic has scored between 61.1 to 77.1 FD points in the three games since returning from a back injury and draws a highly favorable matchup against a fast-paced Hawks side that could still be without Trae Young (concussion).

Antetokounmpo is fully expected to play through his back issue and is running very hot with over 75 FD in each of his last two appearances and no fewer than 59 in four straight.

SGA has produced 67.2 and 59.2 FD from his last two outings against the Trail Blazers and Spurs, though his matchup is a bit tougher Friday versus the Pelicans.

Mitchell dropped 57.1 FD against the Magic two games ago and should log heavy minutes in what is likely going to be a wire-to-wire matchup against the Bucks.

Young's condition will have to be monitored given he's still dealing with a concussion. But if he does play, he'll draw a favorable matchup against a Dallas team that's struggled to defend point guards all season.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,900)

Ball slightly slumped against the Pistons during his most recent effort, but boasts a ceiling north of 50 FD to offer plenty of upside at his salary.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,800)

Sengun has gone over 50 FD in three straight and hasn't gone below 42.8 over the last six straight, which should keep him popular at this salary.

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,800)

Durant dipped to 42.5 FD versus the Mavs on Wednesday, but the 60.8 and 70.2 he put up in the previous two matchups and his name value should keep him in many lineups at a sub-$10k salary.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,700)

Booker has produced a pair of 60-plus FD tallies in the last four games and another one with 49.2, which should get him to a high roster rate.

Dejounte Murray, ATL ($9,200)

Murray has scored at least 40.5 FD in five straight games and could again be taking the floor without Trae Young, factors that should lead the former to being in plenty of lineups.

Key Values

Saddiq Bey, ATL vs. DAL ($5,700)

Bey has bounced back from an 0-for-12 showing against the Cavs three games ago to post 24.4 and 33.9 FD points in the next two. The absence of Trae Young has certainly helped Bey's cause to an extent, but the veteran has been providing solid production for most of the season regardless of who he's shared the floor with. Bey should continue to log plenty of minutes at small forward Friday with De'Andre Hunter (knee) still sidelined while the Mavs are surrendering 43 FD per game to the position over the last seven. He's already delivered over 5x current salary 14 times this season. With the matchup projecting a narrow 1.5-point spread and 243.5 total, Bey's primed for a solid showing.

John Konchar, MEM vs. ORL ($5,600)

Konchar has been thriving while helping fill the void of the Grizzlies' multiple key injuries with 30-plus FD over each of the last two games while shooting 57.9 percent through four starts and seeing his minutes rise from 27 to 31 during that stretch. The fifth-year pro should be back at point guard again Friday and draws a favorable matchup against a Magic side that's allowed 52.8 FD per game to ones across the last seven, a notable increase from their season-long metrics.

Thaddeus Young, TOR vs. LAC ($4,800)

Young is best suited for tournaments given his fluctuating court time, but makes for an intriguing option at his salary against a Clippers team still missing Ivica Zubac (calf) down low. The Raptors afforded Jontay Porter the start in place of Jakob Poeltl (ankle) against the Grizzlies on Monday, but he only logged six minutes while Young received 26 and recorded 34.2 FD. Young has three days of rest since that performance and will be facing a squad that's given up over 50 FD per game to centers in the last seven, with Zubac out for the last four. As Immanuel Quickley (thigh) is also sidelined for Toronto, Young could at least be in store for a slight bump in usage.

ALSO CONSIDER: Georges Niang, CLE at MIL ($4,700)

