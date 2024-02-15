NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

On the eve of the All-Star break, we have just three games on the docket, making for what should be a night of interesting lineup construction. There could be some additional players announced as unavailable closer to tip-off, as teams potentially aim to give players nursing some bumps and bruises an additional night off beyond those afforded by the upcoming pause in play. Therefore, it's a particularly prudent day to keep tabs on the news via RotoWire as lineup lock approaches.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 2/15 @1:00 a.m. ET:

Milwaukee Bucks (-11) at *Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 225.5)

*Golden State Warriors (-1) at *Utah Jazz (O/U: 237.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-8.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 216.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

With a couple of larger spreads and a pair of sub-230-point totals, the betting lines don't paint an especially encouraging picture in a vacuum. However, as we well know as DFS players, games can often play out quite differently than what sportsbooks and the betting public might project, especially if there are some additional key absences eventually announced.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Edwards, MIN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Edwards were to sit out, the remainder of the starting five would see a big bump in usage, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker could draw a spot start at shooting guard.

Other notable injuries:

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): OUT

Scotty Pippen, MEM (knee): OUT

Scoot Henderson, POR (foot): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Damian Lillard, MIL (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Thursday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700).

Antetokounmpo should play through his probable tag and comes in having posted 78.1 FD points two games ago, as well as 49.2 across just 33 minutes against the Heat in his most recent contest Tuesday. However, the Bucks are big favorites over the Grizzlies, who are also on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,400)

Curry just went for 41 points and 49.3 FD points on Wednesday against the Clippers, his fourth straight contest with 48.4 FD points or more.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,300)

If Edwards plays through his questionable tag, he'll look to build on the 55.8 FD points he posted against the Blazers on Tuesday, his fifth straight game with at least 42.7.

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($8,000)

Reliable centers are always at a premium on small slates, and Gobert, who's scored 37.5 to 49.2 FD points in six straight games, should therefore be very popular at his salary.

Collin Sexton, UTA ($6,800)

Sexton should be popular at his salary after posting between 33.8 and 35.2 FD points in four of the last seven games.

Key Values

Draymond Green, GSW at UTA ($6,500)

Green is one of two value Warriors that I feel are poised to deliver nicely on their current salaries against the vulnerable Jazz on Thursday. Despite the fact both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back set, the projected total is still the highest of the night by far at 237.5 points, and Green comes in having scored between 29 and 41 FD points in his last three games, and at least 26.1 in 11 of his last 12 contests overall. The Jazz make for very appealing targets, as they've allowed the second-most FD points per game to centers in the last 15 contests (64.1).

Brandin Podziemski, GSW at UTA ($5,900)

Podziemski's salary truly stands out in light of his recent performances, beginning with the 47.4 FD points he put up across 32 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday. That tally was the rookie's second over 47 FD points in February – the other was a 50.4 FD-point effort versus Memphis on Feb. 2 – and he's put up over 30 in three other instances over the last seven contests. That's excellent upside at the investment required to roster him, and a matchup against a Jazz team allowing the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (44.4) and NBA-high 56.6 FD points per contest to point guards in the last 15 contests could coax another very strong return from him.

Kyle Anderson, MIN at POR ($5,200)

Anderson is always capable of stuffing the stat sheet on any given night despite a relatively modest role off the bench, and he'll head into Thursday's matchup having scored 22.4 to 26 FD points in the last three games, including a tally of 23.6 over 22 minutes against the Blazers on Tuesday. Anderson has shot 52.0 percent over the last six contests as well, and Portland has allowed 40.2 FD points per game to small forwards in the last 30 games. It's also worth noting the Blazers are tied for the third-most steals per game allowed (8.5), and Anderson has 13 multi-steal tallies this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Naz Reid, MIN at POR ($5,700); Klay Thompson, GSW at UTA ($5,500)

