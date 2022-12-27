NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a much larger Tuesday slate than we're accustomed to, as there are 10 games on the docket. There's good news in the fact there is a very light injury report for a ledger of that size, and except for the Celtics' 14.5-point favorite status over the Rockets, all other games are projected to be very competitive.

Slate Overview

In addition to eight of the 10 games sporting spreads of 4.5 points or fewer, it's also heartening to see that there are six with projected totals of over 230 points, including a pair with figures of 240 points or more.

In terms of matchups, the Suns-Grizzlies clash in Memphis appears to be the clear frontrunner of the night, even with Devin Booker still projected to be out for Phoenix due to his groin injury.

Injury Situations to Monitor

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): PROBABLE

James is fully expected to take the floor and play through his minor ankle soreness while filling another especially high-usage floor due to the absence of Anthony Davis (foot).

Domantas Sabonis, SAC (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Sabonis has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb but is still considered to have a 50/50 chance of playing Tuesday. If he were to sit out, Alex Len could fill in at center while the usage of the remainder of the starting five would shoot up.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (injury management): GTD

If Leonard sits out another game, Nicolas Batum could remain in the starting five and Norman Powell could see extra run off the bench.

Devin Booker, PHO (groin): OUT

In Booker's ongoing absence and that of Landry Shamet (Achilles), Damion Lee should handle the majority of shooting guard minutes while the usage of the remainder of the starting five remains very elevated.

Jalen Brunson, NYK (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Brunson were to sit out, Miles McBride could slot into a starting role at point guard while the rest of the starting five would see elevated usage.

Other notable injuries:

Draymond Green, GSW (foot): PROBABLE

Stephen Curry, GSW (shoulder): OUT

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): OUT

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (foot): OUT

Andrew Wiggins, GSW (groin): OUT

Clint Capela, ATL (calf): OUT

Elite Players

We have nine players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Tuesday's slate: Nikola Jokic ($12,400), Luka Doncic ($12,000), LeBron James ($11,500), Joel Embiid ($11,400), Jayson Tatum ($10,800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,600), Pascal Siakam ($10,400), Domantas Sabonis ($10,200) and Ja Morant ($10,100).

The entire group is in very good health overall with the exception of Sabonis' thumb injury, and even the two players at the higher end of the salary range are capable of justifying a hefty investment.

Jokic has eclipsed 80 FD points in three of his last six games and also posted a 78.4 tally in the contest prior to that stretch, while Doncic has scored 55.8 to 76.6 FD points in his last three games.

The best "bargain" of the group could be Siakam, who scored 75.3 FD points two games ago and has triple-double potential any time he takes the floor.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,900)

Young has scored 41.6 to 56.1 FD points in his last five and has a trio of double-doubles in that span, all which should keep him very popular despite the large slate.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($9,800)

Haliburton and the rest of his teammates turned in a dud Monday night against the Pelicans, but given his overall body of work, he should remain in plenty of lineups Tuesday.

James Harden, PHI ($9,600)

Harden has gone off for over 60 FD points in each of his last two games, which should help keep him in plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Julius Randle, NYK ($9,400)

Randle checks into Tuesday with tallies of 55.9 and 58.6 FD points in each of his last two games and totals of 49.4 to 51.1 in three others dating back to Dec. 14. Those figures alone should lead to plenty of clicks on his name, and he'd be even more popular should Jalen Brunson (hip) be sidelined.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($8,900)

Ball has scored 45 to 55.2 FD points in five straight, numbers befitting an appreciably higher salary.

Key Values

Cole Anthony, ORL vs. LAL ($5,800)

Anthony has gone off for 31.8 and 45.5 FD points in his last two games, coming just an assist short of a triple-double in 30 minutes off the bench in the latter contest. Anthony has eclipsed 30 FD points in six of 17 games overall this season despite his bench role while shooting a career-best 45.2 percent, including 37.3 percent from distance. He should be in a good position to overdeliver on his salaries again Tuesday, considering the Lakers are surrendering the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (27.6), along with the third-most FD points per game (51.8) to the position. Los Angeles is also tied for fourth-most assists per road game surrendered (27.4), furthering Anthony's case.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL at IND ($5,800)

Clint Capela has been ruled out Tuesday due to his lingering calf injury, setting Okongwu up for another run with the first unit. The young big scored 31.8 FD points in 21 minutes on Friday off the bench, and he put up 46.7 in his most recent start for Capela two games ago. Okongwu has tallies of 26.5 FD points or more in 10 games this season despite only three of those qualifying as starts, and he'll now face a Pacers team allowing the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (33.3), along with the fourth-most FD points per game to the position (56.4).

Damion Lee, PHO at MEM ($4,400)

Devin Booker will remain out Tuesday due to his groin injury and Landry Shamet will also sit out with Achilles soreness, which should clear the path for a start for Lee. The veteran wing posted 26.6 FD points across 30 minutes on Christmas Day against the Nuggets and also recorded 23.2 FD points in a start against the Lakers on Dec. 19. Lee is shooting a blistering, career-best 48.9 percent from behind the arc for the season, and the Grizzlies check in allowing over 42 FD points per game to two-guards in the last 15 games while also occasionally displaying vulnerability to long-range shooting.

ALSO CONSIDER: Markelle Fultz, ORL vs. LAL ($6,300)

