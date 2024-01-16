NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 16

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a compact three-game slate Tuesday night, one that's headlined by a marquee Nuggets-76ers clash in Philadelphia and features two other intriguing matchups as well. There are some noteworthy names on the injury report, including the second-highest salaried player on the night, Nikola Jokic.

Slate Overview

While the final status of certain injuries could certainly lead to some intraday movement on spreads and totals, both sets of figures are encouraging as of early Tuesday. There are no lines larger than 5.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook as of early Tuesday, while projected totals check in at a solid range between 227 and 243 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Nikola Jokic, DEN (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Jokic sits out, DeAndre Jordan will likely draw the start at center, while the rest of the starting five will see significant increases in usage.

Jamal Murray, DEN (leg): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray sits out, Reggie Jackson will be in line to take on primary ball-handling responsibilities.

Michael Porter Jr., DEN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Porter logs his first absence of the season, Justin Holiday and Peyton Watson could be primary beneficiaries.

Keegan Murray, SAC (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray sits out, Trey Lyles will likely handle starting power forward duties.

Other notable injuries:

Ivica Zubac, LAC (calf): OUT

De'Anthony Melton, PHI (back): OUT

Aaron Gordon, DEN (heel): QUESTIONABLE

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN (back/neck): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Tuesday's slate – Joel Embiid ($12,200), Nikola Jokic ($11,700), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,400) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,100).

Embiid dispelled any concerns about his previously gimpy knee by scoring 61.5 FD points against the Rockets on Monday in his return from a three-game absence, but he'll be on the back end of a back-to-back Tuesday and could see his minutes somewhat limited against a Nuggets team that may be without several starters.

Jokic is one of the aforementioned Denver players who might sit out Tuesday, but if he does play, he'll have a tough matchup against Embiid down low.

SGA overcame a knee sprain to play Monday night against the Lakers but scored 39.6 FD points in 34 minutes, and he could be at less than full health Tuesday.

Sabonis has a double-double or triple-double in 22 straight games and is averaging 50.1 FD points per contest in that span, helping to justify his recent salary increase.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,800)

Booker has eclipsed 30 actual points in three of his last six games and 50 FD points in two straight, which should keep him very popular Tuesday.

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,700)

Durant has actually been at 44.5 FD points or fewer in four straight, but his name value and upside, not to mention the modest size of the slate, should still lead to him being rostered abundantly Tuesday.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,200)

Maxey still put up 27 actual points in Joel Embiid's return from a three-game absence Monday, which should help the star guard highly rostered.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($8,800)

Leonard is averaging 46 FD points across eight January games while shooting 51.1 percent, factors that should help him find his way into plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Jalen Williams, OKC ($7,800)

Williams overdelivered on his salary again Monday with 45.6 FD points against the Lakers, his fourth game in the last five over the 40-mark.

Key Values

Kevin Huerter, SAC at PHO ($5,400)

Huerter is the quintessential tournament play, a shooting guard with a hot hand that's capable of performances at either end of the spectrum. The sixth-year pro just went off for 44.5 FD points against the Bucks on Sunday on the strength of an out-of-nowhere 26-point, 10-rebound double-double, and he also has tallies of 23.5 and 28.7 in his previous two games with a normal amount of minutes. Huerter has scored 25.4 or more FD points in 10 games overall, and he also produced 24.9 FD points against the Suns in a Dec. 22 game. Phoenix has also been vulnerable to two-guards, allowing the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to shooting guards (24.4), along with 42 FD points per game to the position in the last 30 contests.

Reggie Jackson, DEN at PHI ($5,300)

Jackson could well be due for a spot start Tuesday in place of Jamal Murray, and the veteran has an ample track record that supports the fact he could blow past this salary if that's the case. As it is, Jackson is shooting a career-best 47.0 percent (37.9 percent from three-point range) and has eclipsed 20 FD points in 10 of 14 starts this season while shooting a blistering 57.6 percent, including 52.1 percent from distance, in those contests. He's been over 20 FD points in 21 of 41 games overall, making him a strong consideration even if he remains relegated to a bench role.

Grayson Allen, PHO vs. SAC ($5,200)

Much like Huerter on the other side of this matchup, Allen is a sharpshooting wing that can pay off very nicely when he's running hot. He's been more consistent than ever this season, posting career highs in all major categories including shooting percentage (49.6) and three-point shooting percentage (46.8). Allen is averaging 27.8 FD points across his last 15 games as well, and he matches up well on paper against a Kings team that's allowing 48.0 percent shooting to small forwards, along with 40.8 FD points per game to the position on the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Daniel Theis, LAC vs. OKC ($4,400)

