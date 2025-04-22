NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for another trio of Game 2 clashes Tuesday night, which will see the Bucks, Grizzlies and Lakers all looking to bounce back from double-digit losses of varying severity in their respective Game 1s. We have an extremely light injury report, and the one prominent name on it, Damian Lillard, appears to have a 50/50 chance of returning to action after an extended absence.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 4/22 @12:00 p.m. ET:

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers (-4) (O/U: 228.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder (-14.5) (O/U: 229.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5) (O/U: 210.5)

We have a very interesting set of betting data to work with Tuesday, as the Pacers are favored by a modest number despite their big Game 1 win, while the Lakers are clearly expected to rebound in a big way from their big series-opening defeat at home.

The Grizzlies-Thunder game has an even more eye-catching set of metrics attached to it, as oddsmakers and the public appear to be backing the idea that the Thunder will still pull away comfortably from Memphis despite what should be massive motivation from the visitors to atone for their Game 1 embarrassment.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Damian Lillard, MIL (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Lillard appears to have a chance of returning from a month-plus absence Tuesday, but even if he does, he figures to be on some sort of minutes restriction, meaning Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins should continue to see minutes at point guard.

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,200) and Luka Doncic ($10,800).

Antetokounmpo recorded 55.9 FD points over 38 minutes in Game 1, and even if Damian Lillard returns Tuesday, Giannis will likely continue to see massive usage.

Gilgeous-Alexander only played 23 minutes in Game 1 thanks to the Thunder's massive lead, but he still contributed 30.1 FD points and is likely to be on the floor for a longer stretch during what should be a much more competitive Game 2.

Doncic managed 49.1 FD points in 40 minutes against the Timberwolves in Game 1, shouldering the biggest offensive load for the Lakers in game during which Los Angeles mustered only 95 points. However, considering Minnesota gave Luka trouble during the regular season and LeBron James and Austin Reaves should both be more involved in Game 2, Doncic may take at least a slight hit to his usage.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,600)

Edwards opened the series with an impressive 47.1 FD points in Game 1 and should continue to be one of the most popular sub-$10K players Tuesday.

LeBron James, LAL ($9,200)

LeBron tallied 40.5 FD points over 36 minutes in Game 1 but scored a modest 19 points, yet he should be very popular Tuesday with the Lakers trying to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($9,100)

Haliburton posted 35.4 FD points in Game 1, and although he only supplied 10 points, his upside and salary should ensure a high roster rate on the three-game slate.

Ja Morant, MEM ($8,500)

The Grizzlies' abysmal showing in Game 1 notwithstanding, Morant scored 28.6 FD points in 26 minutes and will undoubtedly be highly motivated to atone for the embarrassment of the 51-point loss.

Chet Holmgren, OKC ($7,800)

Holmgren racked up 43 FD points in just 21 minutes in Game 1 and should be highly popular in Game 2 considering that performance and his dual eligibility at center and power forward.

Key Values

Naz Reid, MIN at LAL ($6,100)

Reid surged back to life in Game 1 after a relatively non-descript finish to the regular season, posting 38 FD points over 30 minutes. Head coach Chris Finch continued to roll with what was working, leading Reid to log his highest allotment of playing time since March 19. Given his success, it wouldn't be surprising to see Reid put in something closely resembling a starter's workload again in Game 2, which could make him a rewarding value play despite the $600 in increase in salary.

Rudy Gobert, MIN at LAL ($5,900)

Seeing Gobert carry a sub-$6K salary certainly gets one's attention as a DFS player, and it makes him a very intriguing option for tournaments Tuesday. The big man earned the discount with an ugly 13.7 FD-point tally in Game 1, but this is the same player that averaged 43.9 FD points in his last 11 regular-season games. Gobert averaged an impressive double-double of 18.5 points and 14.5 rebounds while exceeding 50 FD points on six occasions, including 60 twice. That's massive upside for his current salary, and Gobert also produced totals of 32.4 to 36.6 FD points in three of his regular-season meetings with Los Angeles this year.

Luguentz Dort, OKC vs. MEM ($5,400)

Dort came through nicely as a value play in Saturday's Game 1, accruing 29.6 FD points in only 21 minutes. A trio of steals helped push Dort's fantasy production to the next level, and with a very minor increase in salary, he's right back in play for a Game 2 in which he's likely to have to put in more time on the floor. The versatile wing can check off every box on the stat sheet and rack up numbers in a hurry thanks to his three-point prowess and ability to contribute on the defensive end, making him a very viable candidate again versus a very fast-paced Memphis squad that allowed him to drain half of his eight tries from distance in the series opener.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaden McDaniels, MIN at LAL ($6,000)

