NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 17

The playoffs continue with two Game 2's on Monday, and the tip-off time is 7:30 p.m. EDT for the first matchup. With a bit of game history in our favor, we'll outline the best plays for the slate below. My endorsements yielded universal cashes Sunday night -- let's try to keep the ball rolling!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Here's where the lines are as of this morning:

PHI (-10) vs. NYK O/U: 213.5

GSW (-1) @ SAC O/U: 239.5

With a much higher projected total, the two teams to focus on are patently obvious. Interestingly, the bookmakers aren't buying into Sacramento's victory and still make the Warriors a slight favorite.

When the slates align, we will take a moment to look at the previous winning lineup from one of FanDuel's featured contests. We won't be able to do that exactly since there were two additional games on the docket, but we can pick out some of the players that made it onto the winning entry from Monday's player pool.

SF Andrew Wiggins: 34.1 FDFP (GSW), 5.6x value

PF Draymond Green: 37.3 FDFP (GSW), 5.8x value

The winning entry leaned heavily toward the other games on the docket, and they were able to bypass star talent from the four teams available tonight. It's important to remember FanDuel's restrictions, which definitely come into play with slates of this size.

You must have players from at least three different teams

You must have players from at least two different games

You cannot have more than four players from any particular team

As a result, it seems clear that a lot of our focus should be on maximizing our GS/SAC exposure, and giving the rest to the Sixers, if at all possible.

INJURIES

GSW Jordan Poole (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Poole is the only player to keep an eye on, injury-wise. If he can't go, I would pivot to Donte DiVincenzo ($5,200).

ELITE PLAYERS

Common sense dictates that Stephen Curry ($10,000) and De'Aaron Fox ($9,400) are the chalkiest guard selections, and that's especially true for Fox, who stays below $10k despite going off for 52.7 FDFPs in Game 1. Curry fared much worse, and while one can never count Steph out, Fox should probably be your marquee guard based on the discount.

Three of the four centers are at or near the elite region of $8k and above, so it makes sense to spend here if possible. I think I can avoid Joel Embiid at $11,400, and while Domantas Sabonis ($9,700) is much cheaper, he failed to reach 5x value in Game 1 as well. For these reasons, Nic Claxton ($7,800) may have to be my center selection. He only had 27 FDFPs in Game 1, but if I want elite production at other positions, Claxton seems to be the smart play. Sabonis has dual eligibility which helps, but as I look at the rest of the slate, I have my doubts about using him.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Draymond Green ($6,600) and Andrew Wiggins ($6,300) were already mentioned and while both experienced a salary increase, I believe both are still in play tonight.

Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN ($7,400) @ PHI

Dinwiddie's salary took a $200 hit in wake of the loss, and I think we all know that he can do better than the 33.7 FDFPs he mustered against the Sixers. He only took 12 shots, which is on the low end for him, and he only converted one three-pointer. If he can find the bottom of the basket with more frequency from long range, we'll see a slightly higher total. The Nets can't let the game get away from them, however.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($6,800) vs. BKN

I think James Harden is still too expensive despite an excellent Game 1. Maxey gave us 33.7 FDFPs in Game 1, and the usages of Harden and Maxey will fluctuate enough to give the latter a better total on occasion. I believe Harden's 46.3 FDFPs might be the best we see from him in this series, and that's way too low respective to his salary. Maxey can beat value at this salary level, and it's less likely that Harden can.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($5,700) @ PHI

Johnson put up a very efficient line in Game 1, and while I can't object to the potential popularity of Tobias Harris ($6,100), the pendulum will probably swing a bit more in Brooklyn's favor tonight, even if they go 0-2 in the series. Johnson finished out the season with some very consistent totals, and while I'd probably fade him if he sat above $6,500, this salary is below the median and gives him a legit shot at 5x value. I think most of your rosters should include one of these guys, because their potential production and corresponding salaries seem like spots to exploit.

Malik Monk, SAC ($5,500) vs. GSW

Monk looked great in Game 1, and he fared far better than teammate Kevin Huerter ($5,400), who sits right next to him in the player pool. This spot will be tough to figure out in a series that could conceivably get to a Game 7, but I think Sacramento's decisive victory had a lot to do with Fox and Monk's synergy on the floor. Huerter is cheap enough to risk, but I like Monk more for a value-beating number.

Kevon Looney, GSW ($5,500) @ SAC

You probably wondered why I didn't mention Looney when I discussed centers above, and it's mostly because I think his 27.8 FDFPs in Game 1 were a bit of an outlier, but not in the way you think. During the regular season, Looney was able to post three FDFP totals against the Kings that were HIGHER than his Game 1 number. I left him out because he's special enough to earn his own mention. I wish he was a bit less expensive, but he's still a great salary saver.

BARGAIN BIN PLAY: Keegan Murray, SAC ($4,600) vs. GSW

Murray started but didn't do much in Game 1, Still, his salary doesn't require a big number to be viable. 23 FDFPs would be great, and he beat that total in three of his last five games. If you're feeling salary-cap pressure, I believe he's worth a risk.

