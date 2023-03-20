NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 20

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a six-game slate on tap to begin the week, with a tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EDT. FanDuel is featuring a $200,000 GPP with an entry fee of $5 this evening, with $40k going to the winner. Let's get started!

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

My priority is to get Golden State involved against the Rockets. We've taken care of that spot in our endorsements. Recommendations for the Bulls and Sixers are conspicuously absent due to the low projected total, but you can definitely get unique by targeting the usual top producers for both teams.

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIN Anthony Edwards (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Edwards missed Saturday's game and his status will remain up in the air until Monday's shootaround. If he can't make it, comb through the projected starters, as all of them will get a usage spike. Rudy Gobert may return to the lineup Monday, and he'll be a good addition if he plays.

DAL Luka Doncic (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Kyrie Irving (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

This injury situation is pivotal for success on this slate. Doncic has a better chance of taking the floor since he was able to practice over the weekend,. If both players are out there's plenty of value to be had, with Tim Hardaway ($5,900) and Jaden Hardy ($5,800) as the best pivots in that scenario. If Doncic plays, the value of these two will diminish somewhat, but they'll still be viable.

ELITE PLAYERS

I'm a proponent of stacking multiple Warriors tonight against Houston, so Stephen Curry ($10,000) leads my list of elites. The uncertainty surrounding Dallas' injury scenario kills some of the potential value up top, but you can still make some high-dollar calls for Memphis, with Desmond Bane ($8,000) being the most reasonable. Jaren Jackson ($8,700) is also viable if he plays.

Also consider: Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($10,700) @ UTA

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Kelly Oubre, CHA ($7,600) vs. IND

Over his past four games, Oubre's averaged 31.2 FDFPs per game, but he's flashed upside of 46 FDFPs this season and is in a pretty fast-paced spot against the Pacers. He has gradually commanded more and more usage for the Hornets, and he's my top pick among a list of viable talent for Charlotte, including P.J. Washington ($6,100) and Gordon Hayward ($6,300). If you're feeling lucky, you could also opt for a slightly overpriced Dennis Smith ($6,400).

Jordan Poole, GSW ($6,000) @ HOU

Typically, I wouldn't stack Curry and Poole together, but with Klay Thompson ($7,400) at a premium salary, Poole's floor seems to be a bit more valuable. I would rather triple stack with Curry, Poole and Donte DiVincenzo ($5,700) rather than put my chips on Thompson, especially after he put up another disappointing shooting night over the weekend. We'll get burned if Thompson pops, but I like this duo better for the money.

Xavier Tillman, MEM ($5,500) vs. DAL

You definitely want a piece of Tillman if Jackson sits, but he could still match 5x value if Jackson takes the floor. Since Steven Adams (knee) is still out, Tillman will almost certainly start at the five again, and if the Mavericks play without Doncic and Irving, Tillman and the rest of the Grizzlies will find themselves in a smash spot.

Ochai Agbaji, UTA ($4,300) vs. SAC

There are some question marks for Utah tonight, but Jordan Clarkson is definitely out, which should leave room for Agbaji once again. I wouldn't expect a miracle from the rookie, but at $4,300, he'll have 5x value at 23 FDFPs Although he's only hit that once in the past 10 games, it's only a matter of time before Agbaji pops for a big number. We should also keep our eye on Lauri Markkanen's status. If he's out, we can increase our exposure to Kelly Olynyk ($5,800) and Walker Kessler ($7,900).

Also consider: Jalen Green, HOU ($7,500) vs. GSW, Tyus Jones, MEM ($6,600) vs. DAL

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.