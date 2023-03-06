NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's contests have a 7:00 p.m. EST tipoff, with seven games to choose from.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

The seven-game offering is a peculiar one. The salary tiers seem less defined than normal, and we have some slower-paced matchups, which is in stark contrast to Sunday's slate. You probably cashed If you read my Sunday article and used my picks, as I used my endorsements with a two-player deviation for a 372 total and a profitable night across the board. A number like that will be difficult to come by on this slate, but we'll give it our best shot.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell could still take the floor Monday, but Caris LeVert ($5,300) warrants consideration if the injury tag holds.

BOS Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) - OUT

BOS Robert Williams (hamstring) - OUT

As expected, Derrick White ($5,700) put up a good number amid Brogdon's absence, and Al Horford ($5,700) had one of his best games of the season with 55 FDFPs on Saturday night. Horford's age is a slight concern given the back-to-back, but I still view him as the best pivot for Williams.

PHI Tobias Harris (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI P.J. Tucker (back) - QUESTIONABLE

There isn't a clear-cut pivot for Harris given Tucker's absence, so I would steer clear of finding value here.

DET Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - OUT

DET Killian Hayes (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT

DET James Wiseman (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Marvin Bagley ($6,200) is a great pivot for these absences. I wouldn't utilize an alternative for Hayes, however. He's worthwhile if he plays. The key player to monitor is Wiseman, as he could have a monster game given the other definite absences in the frontcourt.

ELITE PLAYERS

There's a big four (Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Damian Lillard) at the top of the slate, and while I don't have an issue with them, I think you are giving too much away by spending this high. Rostering guys like Domantas Sabonis ($9,700) and Tyrese Haliburton ($9,200) will allow you to have a more balanced roster. I'm also keen on using some Pelicans, with Brandon Ingram ($8,500) and CJ McCollum ($8,100) poised for good games in a fast-paced matchup against the Kings. I also am fine with De'Aaron Fox ($9,300) if he ends up active, but you'll have to wait and see about his availability.

Also consider: Pascal Siakam, TOR ($9,000) @ DEN

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Options in the $6-7k range are scant in this player pool, so we'll be diving a little deeper in this section. The flip side is that you should be able to fit three elites into your lineup if our other options are below $6k.

Jerami Grant, POR ($7,500) @ DET

Grant is in a mini-revenge scenario against his former team, and he laid into his former teammates with almost 40 FDFPs when they last met. Grant continues to put up decent numbers, so I am all for playing this intangible in hopes of another high total.

Jaden Ivey, DET ($6,100) vs. POR

Ivey had a horrible shooting night in his last game against Cleveland, but the slew of Detroit absences should avail him of more opportunities and hopefully, the spike in usage will get him back on track. Aside from the awful line against the Cavs, Ivey has recorded FDFP numbers at and around the 30-point mark over the past month.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($5,500) vs. PHI

The potential absence of Tobias Harris could open things up for Mathurin, who got back on track against the Bulls after a couple of rough shooting nights. The rookie posted a decent 19/4/2 line against the Sixers back in January, which is close to what we need at his salary point.

Trey Murphy, NOR ($5,200) @ SAC

Josh Richardson (personal) is expected to be out again, which should result in another start for Murphy. Against the Warriors, Murphy had 24 FDFPs in a starting role, and the increased pace against the Kings would help him get close to a value-matching number.

