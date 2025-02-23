NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 23

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

It's an early 6:00 p.m. EST tip-off for FanDuel's featured slate that offers six games. There are high projected totals for a few of the matchups, so the day should be filled with production for your DFS pursuits.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

CLE Jarrett Allen (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

Allen left Friday's contest with a finger injury, making his status uncertain for Sunday's contest. We should see a spike for Evan Mobley ($8,700), and an increase from De'Andre Hunter ($5,400) is also possible. Favorable Vegas numbers make the Cavs a popular addition tonight.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have two players above $10k in Sunday's player pool, and initial projections give Cade Cunningham ($10,400) a bit of an edge over Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) due to the lower salary and a faster-paced matchup against the Hawks. Neither player is a must-add, though I believe Cunningham will finish with the higher number.

In the $9k range, the PHX/TOR game comes into focus. The teams have yet to meet so there's no recency data, but the elites could produce some fireworks. I like Kevin Durant ($9,600), and Scottie Barnes ($9,100) to provide the bulk of the offense.

We should give more attention to the high pace of the MEM/CLE matchup, and selecting Ja Morant ($8,200) should reap benefits. I'd also keep an eye on Paolo Banchero ($8,800) in an exploitable matchup against the Wizards, though teammate Franz Wagner's ($8,900) consistent output is also worth a look.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Dyson Daniels, ATL ($7,900) vs. ATL

I certainly won't fault anyone for selecting Trae Young ($9,400), but saving some coin and taking Daniels isn't a bad way to go. The game's expected total is excellent both teams will be firing on all cylinders. I like Atlanta as the slight underdog and Daniels as one of the top producers.

Desmond Bane, MEM ($7,500)@ CLE

While stacking Bane and Morant is a bit ambitious, you should consider using one for one of my favorite games of the slate. Bane combines excellent secondary numbers with a consistent scoring floor, and he'll be set to challenge the Cavs in all areas.

Andrew Wiggins, MIA ($6,400) @ MIL

Wiggins didn't make the cut in my initial sweep, yet I've decided to add him here against the Bucks. The Bobby Portis suspension leaves Milwaukee searching for options (see Kuzma below), and it could be a spot where Wiggins takes advantage. The new acquisition is supposed to take over for Jimmy Butler and should gradually work his way into the new role.

Kyle Kuzma, MIL ($7,200) vs MIA

Kuzma is one of the players expected to absorb some of Portis's minutes. It remains to be seen if the former Wizard will prove to be a shrewd acquisition, though he's performing well so far averaging 17.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his last five starts.

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($6,100) @ NOP

The Spurs are still working out the best way to move forward without Victor Wembanyama, but it's difficult to see a scenario where Sochan won't contribute more. A big boost hasn't yet materialized, though he's a great risk-reward option below the FanDuel median.

Also consider: Cole Anthony, ORL ($5,800) vs. WAS

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.