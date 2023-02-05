NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate will exclude Saturday's earlier games and starts at 5:00 p.m. EST with the Cavs on the road to take on the Pacers.

SLATE OVERVIEW

There isn't much of a differential in projected totals among the five available games, but I expect the Sixers-Knicks to give us a little more firepower than expected. I also think we'll see a couple of blue-chip performances in the Cavs-Pacers matchup.

INJURIES

PHI Joel Embiid (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Embiid has still shown up despite his injury tag, it would be wise to keep an eye on his status as an absence would have a negative impact on Philly's other fantasy standouts.

NYK Mitchell Robinson (thumb) - OUT

Julius Randle ($9,100) is the player you want to target in this spot, but Georges Niang ($4,300) is seeing the best bump in production and works as a budget option.

MEM Ja Morant (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Jaren Jackson (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Steven Adams (knee) - OUT

I'll continue to use Brandon Clarke ($5,800) for Adams. Losing Jackson would merit further exposure for Clarke and Santi Aldama ($4,300). Tyus Jones ($5,800) would start if Morant is out.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (personal) - OUT

This is a tricky spot as Fox's first absence didn't have the expected result. I think Davion Mitchell ($3,800) could still be fine. But if you're looking for a more reliable boost, Kevin Huerter ($5,700) and Malik Monk ($5,500) represent better options.

NOR Jonas Valanciunas (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Valanciunas will get an MRI before game time to determine the extent of his injury. If he sits, Larry Nance ($4,900) is worth a look.

ELITE PLAYERS

With Morant and Embiid holding injury tags, Nikola Jokic ($11,600) sits alone as the only guaranteed option in the five-figure range. I would certainly consider him with or without Rudy Gobert, who continues to carry a questionable designation. Domantas Sabonis ($9,600) is a significant discount off Jokic, which should make him the more popular add while also being eligible at two positions.

It's mostly a gut instinct over metrics, but I believe Donovan Mitchell ($8,200) will come back from Thursday's ejection ready to inflict some pain on the Pacers. He's met Indiana twice and laid down the hammer on them both times, so I see no reason to expect a different result. The other potential standout for me is Pascal Siakam ($8,600), and his gift of dual eligibility allows us to avoid a tough decision at the center position.

Also consider: Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,3000) @ MIN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Desmond Bane, MEM ($7,000) vs. TOR

You'll see a big exposure spike for Bane if Morant is a scratch, but I think his salary warrants a look either way. While a recent injury has been an issue, the upside for Bane and pending news about Morant puts him in the spotlight as a potential add.

Tobias Harris, PHI ($6,100) @ NYK

The Knicks are a bit softer up front without Robinson. And despite my expectation Embiid will take the court, I still like Harris for an above-average number that could beat 5x salary value. He enjoyed a 47-FDFP performance against New York back in November, so the potential is definitely there.

Due to the back-to-back and travel day, I'm not sure Jalen Brunson ($7,900) will take the court for the Knicks, but he looked stellar in his return from injury. If the team elects to sit him, a pivot to RJ Barrett ($6,600) is fine with me.

Also consider: Precious Achiuwa, TOR ($6,400) @ MEM

VALUE PLAYS

I'm fairly confident we covered the best values of the night in our injury section, and the affordability of our other endorsements will allow you to field a roster with relative ease. Here's a list of some other budget plays on the slate:

SF Naji Marshall, NOR ($4,700) vs. SAC

PG/SG Andrew Nembhard, IND ($4,700) vs. CLE

SF/PF Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($5,300) vs. DEN

