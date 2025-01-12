NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, January 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel has excluded three earlier games from their main slate, leaving six matchups to explore as we seek out our top FanDuel endorsements. The first tipoff is 6:00 p.m. EST, a perfect start time after enjoying a day of NFL Wildcard action.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The Thunder showed us they don't care much about blowout potential when they last played Washington as they rode their starters well into the fourth quarter to win by 18. My exposure for OKC elites will be very high, followed by Cleveland in a fast-paced shootout against the Pacers. The Celtics should also get some love against the depleted Pelicans.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Joel Embiid (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - OUT

Embiid has a shot at playing, though Guerschon Yabusele ($5,900) will be in line for another start if the star center can't go.

NOP Dejounte Murray (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

Rather than speculate on the possible budget pivots for Murray, I'll give CJ McCollum ($7,700) a bit more consideration - though the matchup against the Celtics will drive my New Orleans exposure down significantly.

UTA John Collins (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Keyonte George (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

Like Murray, I'm not going to focus on a direct pivot for Collins if he can't go. It's a soft matchup against the shorthanded Nets, which will increase my interest in Lauri Markkanen ($7,500). I'll also consider Collin Sexton ($7,000) as the primary backcourt option with George sidelined.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players with salaries above $10k for Sunday's slate, and we have two who immediately play into our aforementioned narratives. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500) lit up the Wizards for 41 points a few weeks ago, and he ranks as my favorite elite draw tonight. Jayson Tatum ($10,300) is also fine, but I think we can find less-expensive options on the Celtics as he's usually given some rest once a game gets out of hand.

We have five players in the $9k range. Though it's great to see Paolo Banchero ($9,800) back as a fantasy option, his salary is a bit too high. Devin Booker ($9,100) shredded Charlotte's defense a few days ago and racked up 58.2 DKFP against them, so he's my favorite option here in a potential repeat performance.

A few of my favorite selections appear at the $8k level, with Jalen Williams ($8,500) commanding the most interest. I also like Jaylen Brown ($8,300) and his multi-positional eligibility as the first Celtic off the board. We have two Cavs in Evan Mobley ($8,600) and Donovan Mitchell ($8,500), yet they are riskier due to a lack of seasonal metrics against Indiana. I would rather spend down a bit with Cleveland, but I don't have a solid argument for fading the duo.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($7,800) vs. NOP

You won't get any complaints from me if you use Porzingis, and a blowout is my only concern about his effectiveness. It's unclear how the rotation will fall as these teams are meeting for the first time, but Porzingis' dual eligibility and recent production make him a fairly secure bet here. I prefer Jaylen Brown due to the absence of Brandon Ingram at his position. And even with Zion Williamson pitching in, I don't see Yves Missi having much success.

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,700) vs. IND

Garland just had a massive outing against Toronto, and it was a great example of his upside when the ball in his hands. His salary isn't far from the Cavs I mentioned earlier, and every dollar counts as we try to load up on elite talent. The pace of this game should be lightning-fast, so I'm all for cheaper involvement with Garland and Jarrett Allen ($7,600), who's currently enjoying a nice run of production.

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC ($7,700) @ WAS

Hartenstein recorded a 16/11 double-double against the Wizards a few weeks ago, and he's definitely one of my favorite centers to target Sunday. My only knock on him is an occasionally errant shot, though his rebound totals are consistently high. I don't mind going a bit less for Charlotte's Mark Williams ($6,000), who could take advantage inside against Phoenix's Mason Plumlee. But if you want to spend up at center, Hartenstein's the one.

Cole Anthony, ORL ($6,700) vs. PHI

Jalen Suggs' (back) absence has opened things up for Anthony. He's posted an average of 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over four appearances in the starting five, numbers that leave him hovering around the 30-FDFP mark. Anthony helps us out with dual guard eligibility, and the return of Paolo Banchero will alleviate pressure on the backcourt.

VALUE PLAYS

Keon Johnson, BKN ($5,900) @ UTA

Johnson has distinguished himself as an effective leader amid Brooklyn's woeful injury concerns and has proven he can still generate solid numbers while the team is getting dismantled by opponents. HIs salary makes for a great cost-saving spot as he's consistently beating 5x at this valuation.

Grayson Allen, PHX ($4,400) vs. CHA

Though Allen isn't starting, the demotion of Bradley Beal has a positive effect on his production. Royce O'Neale's (ankle) injury and Ryan Dunn's ineffectiveness in the first unit results in Allen's number being called often, and his shot is dialed in enough to warrant more time - even if we see O'Neale return Sunday.

Also consider: Noah Clowney, BKN ($5,200) @ UTA, Obi Toppin, IND ($4,100) @ CLE

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.