NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 5

As we continue the final week of play, this eight-game slate will further crystallize the playoff bracket as teams play for their tournament lives and jockey for the best possible position. The crown jewel on FanDuel tonight is the $125,000 NBA Shot, offering 25k to the winner with a $9 entry fee.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The season's final week has a polarizing effect, especially on our elite players. Teams out of the playoffs or solidly seeded may rest their best players. However, teams with their postseason on the line (or with more favorable seeding available) will get the maximum from their premier playmakers. Dallas is a prime example of a do-or-die situation tonight. One should pay extra attention before lock for any last-minute scratches - they could provide viable budget pivots.

INJURIES

NYK RJ Barrett (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

If Barrett misses a second game, look at Josh Hart ($6,300) as the best candidate for his minutes.

WAS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Bradley Beal (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Deni Avdija (elbow) - OUT

WAS Delon Wright (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

It seems likely that we've seen the last of Beal and Kuzma for the season, and possibly Porzingis as well. Avidja's injury flings the bench wide open for several potential impact players, with Daniel Gafford ($6,000) remaining a solid flip for Porzingis. Kendrick Nunn ($4,500) logged a massive 41.5-FDFP showing in the Wizards' last game, so he should be in consideration despite the variance.

BOS Jaylen Brown (back) - QUESTIONABLE

The situation is worth monitoring, but Brown's absence Tuesday could be an injury management situation in the front end of a back-to-back.

ELITE PLAYERS

Dallas is in a must-win situation tonight, so you can expect Luka Doncic ($12,200) and Kyrie Irving ($9,000) to bring their best. I also like the potential outcomes for Ja Morant ($9,700) and Brandon Ingram ($9,900) as their teams jockey for playoff position.

At the very least, the Bulls seemed to have found their way into the Play-In Tournament, and I suspect DeMar DeRozan ($8,800) and Nikola Vucevic ($8,400) will try to finish strong against the Bucks in what could be a first-round playoff preview.

Many premier guys are overvalued salary-wise, but Spencer Dinwiddie ($8,000) might carry the best value at or above 8k, as the Nets battle to keep ahead of the Heat in a favorable matchup against Detroit. We also can't ignore an unprecedented event -- LeBron James ($10,600) and Anthony Davis ($11,600) without injury tags against the Clippers, who will play only two more games as a home team in the Crypto.

Also consider: Nic Claxton, BKN ($8,000) @ DET, Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($10,100) @ DAL, Zach LaVine, CHI ($8,300) @ MIL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

CJ McCollum, NOR ($7,800) vs. MEM

We've already identified some chalk for the evening, but I'm endorsing McCollum, following the Grizzlies-Pels narrative in one of the highest-paced contests available. Recent results for McCollum haven't been great due to poor shooting, but he's due for a bounce-back. He posted a massive 30/9/3 line against Memphis in November, so he has the potential for an upside game. I also think Trey Murphy ($6,400) is worth a shot.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($5,700) vs. NYK

The pace of this game is surprisingly high, and since the Pacers are out of the playoffs, they'll let their emerging talent take center stage. Mathurin is on a stellar four-game run, averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway, DAL ($5,500) vs. SAC

It will be all hands on deck for Dallas, and I think Hardaway has a solid chance to be the third-highest scorer for the Mavs. He took a massive step back against Atlanta but had one of his best games of the season immediately before that (47.7 FDPs). DFS players should target the upside here, as the salary is too low to avoid.

Harrison Barnes, SAC ($5,200) @ DAL

The Kings certainly have more exciting fantasy options on their roster, but at $5,200, Barnes only needs to eclipse 25 FDFPs to be worthwhile. As long as you're pivoting with a solid high-end pick, Barnes should deliver with a high floor that has beaten that number in four out of his six games.

Royce O'Neale, BKN ($4,900) @ DET

O'Neale represents another solid way to go low. Sure, guys like Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges will get max exposure on a slate like this, but Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves highlighted the kind of multi-category contribution he can make. Aside from the last game, he dropped off a bit, but the potential for an FDFP total of 25 or more is certainly doable.

