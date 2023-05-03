NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, May 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We'll be looking at FanDuel's single-game offering for Game 2 of the Sixers-Celtics semifinal, which tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Let's get to it!

SLATE OVERVIEW

While FanDuel's single-game format adjusts salaries to make up for the new environment, it differs from other sites with static salaries regardless of roster slot. You're looking for your top three scorers on any night, followed by two additional utility spots without a multiplier. There is no salary penalty for putting a player in a multiplier.

INJURIES

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Embiid is doubtful on the 76ers' injury report, but he's reportedly on track to play in Game 2 as long as he doesn't face any setbacks ahead of tipoff. Paul Reed ($11,000) did what was expected of him, and no one else really came close as a frontcourt pivot.

BOS Marcus Smart (chest) - QUESTIONABLE

We'll have to wait and see about Smart, but we'd expect Malcolm Brogdon ($9,000) to have an enhanced role if Smart sits.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

MVP

Jayson Tatum ($17,000)

James Harden ($16,000)

Harden led all Sixers scorers in Game 1 with 45 points, and he'll likely still have a prominent role if Embiid returns to action Wednesday. His vast playoff experience and control of Philadelphia's offense were critical in Philly's surprise win. I would expect some adjustments to account for Harden in Game 2, so there's every reason to expect Tatum to outplay him. Tatum's 11 rebounds helped to earn him top honors in FDFPs, and you can argue that his floor is more solid than Harden's.

STAR/PRO

Jaylen Brown ($14,500)

Brown is about as clear as you can get as the 1.5x multiplier, as he will consistently be a Top 4 scorer on any single-game slate and has the potential to explode on any given night. Unsurprisingly, he was Boston's second-leading scorer with a 23//6/4 line in Game 1, and I'd expect more of the same Wednesday. Obviously, the player you choose to fade at MVP is also a top candidate for this spot, which would shift Brown to more of a PRO candidate.

Tyrese Maxey ($13,000)

categories is a little concerning. As a pure scorer, Maxey won't hurt you but has the potential to come up short behind someone like Malcolm Brogdon ($9,000), who would definitely have a better impact if Smart sits. I tend to place high-upside guys in the PRO spot, but it's important to note that many people overvalue this position. The multiplier is only 1.2x (or 120% of their FDFP total), and while that increase is significant, it dwarfs in comparison to the 200% offered in the MVP spot.

If you went with Tatum, Harden and Brown, you can already see the tight spot it puts you in. You have only $12,500 for your final two positions, and there's really no one I can recommend for $6,250. We need to think about other guys in the multiplier, which leads me to Reed.

Paul Reed ($11,000)

If Embiid is out or limited, you have to consider Reed. $12,000 is the position average, and he's probably my first player off the board who is below the median cost. He grabbed a game-high three rebounds in the Game 1 win, and although we'd like to see more than 10 points, he'll be a more dependable big man than Al Horford or Robert Williams. Adding Reed as the multiplier lowers our utility average to $8,000 per spot, which is much more manageable.

I can also envision scenarios that warrant using Brogdon or Derrick White ($8,500) as salary-saving measures.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

De'Anthony Melton ($8,500)

Melton finished with a respectable 17/2/1 line in Game 1, and his floor will probably provide a bit more punch in the secondary categories if his usage stays consistent. He was solid for 25 minutes of court time, but that metric is largely irrelevant where Melton is concerned. He's the kind of player who will come in with the second unit, and the temperature of his shot will dictate how long he plays. While he's far from a boom-bust guy, you should be ready for some variance.

Robert Williams, BOS ($8,000)

I would avoid using Williams in a multiplier, but he's fine in a utility spot. I believe P.J. Tucker ($7,500) will be extremely popular, but for $500 more, you'll get more production from Boston's top big man. Al Horford ($10,000) is in a slightly tricky spot at his salary, as 10k doesn't fit well with the build we are trying to achieve.

