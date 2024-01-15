NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate consists of five games with a start time of 7:00 p.m. ET. It's a unique slate for DFS action, as many of the playmakers are right where they should be salary-wise, and there just isn't a lot of value to be had. We don't cover every injury in our injury section, but I would recommend combing through some of the long-term injury situations to squeeze a little value out of them.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

SGA's status is up in the air currently, but there's still a chance he could play. It's no easy task to absorb his output, but Josh Giddey ($7,000) would be called upon to step up if Gilgeous-Alexander's knee is an issue.

LAL LeBron James (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

James' injury was severe enough to require an absence on Saturday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit again. Anthony Davis would benefit, but D'Angelo Russell ($6,500) exploded for 39 points in LeBron's absence and could be dynamite regardless of James' condition.

ELITE PLAYERS

If I were to choose one of the four players above 10k on this slim slate, I would probably opt for Donovan Mitchell ($10,500). He isn't a universal add by any means, but his dual eligibility is compelling. I like Bam Adebayo ($9,200) as the first big man off the board as the Heat continue to struggle with injury, Jimmy Butler has a a shot to return tonight, but I like Bam's chances against Nic Claxton and the Nets. It's also hard to fade Lauri Markkanen ($8,900) currently, although his salary is reaching rarified air.

Scottie Barnes ($8,700) seems entirely too low despite a tough matchup against the Celtics, and considering his 59.5-FDFP performance in their last battle against Boston, his salary is even more appealing.

Also consider: Myles Turner, IND ($7,700) vs. UTA, Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8.900) vs. CHI

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Collin Sexton, UTA ($6,700) @ IND

One could argue that for the money, Sexton is a better Utah lock than Markkanen, especially when you look at his recent rock-steady production. He's averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds over the past five games, and can easily match 5x value at this salary.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($6,500) vs. BOS

Things are working out well for Barrett in Toronto, and the salary has yet to catch up with his superior production. If you think I am smashing Toronto too much against Boston, I hear you - Boston's stars are victims of appropriate pricing, and while I would be fine with eliminating someone like Mitchell and divvying up the surplus with Boston players, my goal is to find value where we can.

Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN ($6,300) vs. MIA

This could be an exploitable spot for the Nets, and Dinwiddie is priced slightly lower than expected. His brief illness is likely one reason for the drop as well as some lukewarm performances. He had a double-double against the Heat earlier in the season, so there is a bit of a positive game script to follow. For less cash, I would also keep Dennis Smith ($5,500) on your radar.

Alex Caruso, CHI ($5,800) @ CLE

Although Caruso's numbers have jumped around, he went off against the Spurs for 40 FDFPs on Saturday, and since he needs only 30 FDFPs to match 5x value, I like him a little better than spending up with Zach LaVine in this spot.

Thaddeus Young, TOR ($4,100) @ BOS

I wouldn't hang my hopes on Young, but the Raptors seem dead-set on placing him in the starting lineup in the short term. He's also tough to go with due to playmakers like Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes around him, but if you find yourself with an empty PF slot and need salary relief, there's potential for him to exceed 20 FDFPs with little effort.

Also consider: Bruce Brown, IND ($5,800) @ UTA

