NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 20

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Action will begin a bit earlier due to the MLK holiday, so you'll need to get your lineups in early! The first tip-off is at 2:00 p.m. ET, and we've got FanDuel's five-game slate covered for you in today's column.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

NYK Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

NYK Josh Hart (neck) - QUESTIONABLE

The status for both players is unclear, although both players may be able to suit up. I am not confident in direct pivots off the bench, but boosts for the rest of the first unit are fine.

GSW Stephen Curry (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Draymond Green (calf) - OUT

Curry sustained this injury in his last contest and left the game. If he's out, the Warriors may run with a backcourt set of Dennis Schroder ($5,200) and Buddy Hield ($5,100).

MEM Ja Morant (foot)- QUESTIONABLE

If Morant can't go, Scotty Pippen ($5,300) will draw the start, and Desmond Bane's ($7,600) role will also be enhanced.

CLE Evan Mobley (calf) - OUT

Mobley's injury will keep him out of Monday's game. We'll identify our favorite pivot for this spot later in the article.

MIN Rudy Gobert (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Although he has his own value independent of the injury, Naz Reid's ($5,700) usage would increase if Gobert's tag holds up.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players above $10k for today's slate, and I don't have a convincing argument for any of them, although I expect Cade Cunningham and Jayson Tatum to enjoy productive totals. Since Towns' status is in doubt, I'll likely pass on players at this level despite the massive production they will register.

While choosing options in the $9k range is also tough, my preference for Minnesota tonight compels me to give Anthony Edwards ($9,300) a look, and an absence from Towns and Hart would influence me to consider Jalen Brunson ($9,100) heavily.

Also consider: Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,300) vs. DET

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,500) vs. PHX

Allen is the Mobley pivot I discussed earlier. He's a standout big man with his own independent value, but he will be called on to contribute a bit more against Phoenix. While Nick Richards' arrival is an upgrade for the Suns' frontcourt, Allen should have the upper hand with a host of talented teammates to send the ball his way.

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,500) vs. PHX

Garland represents one of those ball distributors, and I still like him despite falling short in his last game. Donovan Mitchell turned out to be the better option in the backcourt, but I still have faith in Garland's ability to match production at a slightly lower salary level.

Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($6,700) vs. BOS

The Warriors will need solid defense from Wiggins to overcome the Celtics, and Curry's potential absence will put pressure on the veteran to score as well. Wiggins is taking advantage of Jonathan Kuminga's absence and providing solid stat lines, and Draymond Green's injury should also result in a rebound uptick.

Tobias Harris, DET ($6,300) @ HOU

Harris carries some risk, but his current salary is too good to pass up, especially when you consider a Houston team searching for a way to offset Jabari Smith's extended absence. The veteran should be able to carve out a decent role in this contest.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,100) vs. ATL

As the injury reports trickle out, we will find out more about Towns and Hart. Bridges is a good play regardless of the outcome, but I will give him special attention if Hart cannot go. When given enough minutes, Bridges gets the job done, and his salary provides us with great upside if he's dialed in.

VALUE PLAYS

I'll now identify some budget options below $6k, with a player for every position.

PG Mike Conley, MIN ($4,200)

SG/PG Dennis Schroder, GSW ($5,200)

SF/PF OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,200)

PF/C De'Andre Hunter, ATL ($5,900)

C Nick Richards, PHX ($5,800)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.