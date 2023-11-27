NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a slim five-game slate for Monday's DFS action, so it's a good time to fire up cash contests. GPPs lose value when the slate is smaller due to the high volume of tie scores, so I prefer stacking up with Double-Ups, 50/50s, and H2H contests in an evening of bankroll building. FanDuel's action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: POR/IND: 241.5, WAS/DET 234.5

Back-to-back teams: Trail Blazers

INJURIES

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

After missing Saturday's game and the subsequent Sunday practice, Markkanen is trending toward another absence. A wide array of backups could step up here, but I favor Kelly Olynyk's ($5,300) familiarity with the role, and his output on Saturday was better than the other viable options.

DEN Aaron Gordon (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

I endorsed Michael Porter as a pivot for this spot, and he responded with 36.4 FDFP. $6,900 is a perfectly suitable salary for this kind of output. Gordon still has a chance to take the floor, however.

ELITE PLAYERS

The faster pace of the matchup favors Anthony Davis ($10,800) and LeBron James ($10,200) against Philly, but I would pivot to James instead of betting on the winner of the Davis/Joel Embiid battle. I also like Paul George ($8,700) as a pivot off of Kawhi Leonard against the Nuggets. Both players will perform well, but George put up 35 FDFP against Denver two weeks ago, and I see no reason to believe a different script for Monday's game.

Brandon Ingram ($8,200) and Zion Williamson ($8,100) are in plum spots against the Jazz, who may be without Markkanen. I like Zion slightly better in this spot, although both players have significant value.

Finally, a gassed Portland team should be vulnerable to a beatdown by the Pacers, so I will call Tyrese Haliburton's ($10,600) number for the first time this season. I view him as a trap player who can vastly underperform his salary, but his matchup couldn't be better. We've identified additional Pacers in our column, but Haliburton is the best add for the team.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jerami Grant, POR ($7,400) @ IND

Grant is starting to creep into questionable territory salary-wise, but he is still cheap enough to play. Portland is a 12-point road underdog in this game, and while it isn't the best matchup, the Trail Blazers need to generate offense somewhere, and they are a bit hamstrung with Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson on minute restrictions. Grant has also had three consecutive solid outings, shooting 65 percent beyond the arc during that period.

Deandre Ayton, POR ($7,000) @ IND

I did some digging and found only one instance in 2022 where Myles Turner and Ayton faced each other, and while both had double-doubles in the contest, Ayton's was much higher. Granted, Ayton is on a much weaker team, but his scoring and rebounding responsibilities are higher. Turner is coming off a huge game in Detroit, but Ayton should be able to give Indiana's big man a more difficult time.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($6,500) @ PHI

The Lakers and 76ers will meet for the first time this season, and I like the idea of using Russell at one of his four eligible slots. Philly has been especially forgiving to opposing point guards this season, allowing an average of 26.4 FDFP to the position. They also rank near the bottom of the league in assists allowed. LeBron James is in an excellent spot with De'Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris attempting to guard him, and Russell usually fares well when James is dialed in. We are also beginning to see signs of life from Austin Reaves ($6,400) who has eligibility at SG and SF, a more valuable designation on this slate.

Also consider: De'Anthony Melton, PHI ($6,200) vs. LAL

VALUE PLAYS

I'm offering four value targets that are all in favorable situations this evening. Tonight's slate leans toward a two or three-elite setup, so you need to have some of these players involved to stay under FanDuel's cap.

C Daniel Gafford, WAS ($5,900) @ DET

SG Jordan Hawkins, NOR ($5,400) @ UTA

SG/SF Buddy Hield, IND ($5,300) vs. POR

PF Obi Toppin, IND ($4,800) vs. POR

