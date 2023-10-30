NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 30

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We kick off the week with a massive 11-game slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. The biggest payout of the night is the $300K Clutch Shot, which offers $50k to first and a $9 entry fee.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Although our team exposure is evenly spread, Toronto received the most endorsements from me, and even though the MIN/ATL game offered the highest projected game total of the night, we identified only two options from that contest.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . We typically proceed with a list of recent and relevant injuries, but even with an 11-game slate, the player pool is remarkably injury-free. There aren't any worthwhile pivots worth highlighting at the moment.

ELITE PLAYERS

The top two in the player pool have excellent matchups, making Luka Doncic ($12,500) and Nikola Jokic ($12,100) a toss-up for the best five-figure call. I might dodge them all and go with Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and the high projected game total present against Washington. I would solidify the center position with Jokic before slotting Doncic because the slate is chock-full of guard options this evening. Looking at the rest of the options above $9k, LaMelo Ball ($9,400) stands out as an excellent option, but Trae Young ($9,100) is a slightly better pick, thanks to a lower salary and a better projected game total.

Also consider: Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,200) @ ATL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,600) vs. DAL

Jackson is just getting started, and his numbers will steadily improve as the season gets going. His numbers have been acceptable but falling short of 5x value at this salary. His dual eligibility and a solid defensive matchup help him make my list, and my only reason for pause would be a decision by Dallas to go big and put Dereck Lively on Jackson and let Maxi Kleber or Dwight Powell handle Xavier Tillman. One can't predict that outcome, and it's more likely that Jackson will draw a more favorable defender.

Pascal Siakam, TOR ($8,400) vs. POR

Siakam has yet to give us an explosive game, but if we look back at his matchups against Phoenix last season, he fared very well against Deandre Ayton, who will likely be his defensive matchup this evening. Ayton's results were mixed, and he has much less frontcourt support with the Trail Blazers.

Brandon Ingram, NOR ($7,900) vs. GSW

After a small sample size, we can set aside the concern that Zion Williamson's return will adversely affect Ingram's totals. So far, that has yet to be the case, as both players have enjoyed equal success on the floor together. The combo makes the Pelicans an imposing offense, and even though they'll host a talented Warriors squad in Smoothie King Arena tonight, Ingram will win the battle against Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and whoever else they bring in to defend him.

Tyus Jones, WAS ($6,700) vs. BOS

Jones is priced appropriately, and his production over the first two games is precisely where we want to see it. Boston presents a stern challenge, but his early work shows a willingness to create his own plays while also contributing in the assist department. He should meet or exceed 5x value in this matchup.

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($6,500) @ WAS

While Holiday's role is still solidifying, he's entirely too cheap right now. The projected game total of this matchup is too good to pass up, and although Holiday is limited to PG eligibility only, he represents an excellent cost-saving measure at the position, just below the FanDuel median price.

Also consider: D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($6,200) vs. ORL, Isaiah Stewart, DET ($5,900) @ OKC

VALUE PLAYS

Derrick White, BOS ($5,900) @ WAS

How about White? It's a pretty impressive beginning of the season for him, but it makes perfect sense when you consider the shake-up on the roster. A Holiday/White/Brown/Tatum/Porzingis lineup is how it's gone down so far, and if White keeps shooting like he has, he should be able to keep guys like Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser from eating into his minutes.

Malcolm Brogdon, POR ($5,800) @ TOR

I will probably be calling Brogdon's name a lot this season, but it's especially true right now due to Anfernee Simons' (thumb) extended absence. While Shaedon Sharpe ($7,100) is also benefitting, his salary is too high, and I wouldn't consider him a true value unless his number went down a few hundred dollars. Let's hope Brogdon's salary stays in this neighborhood because he should be instrumental over the next month.

Brandon Miller, CHA ($5,200) vs. BKN

LaMelo Ball is his own personal highlight reel, so it's easy to overlook other productive options for the Hornets. There are a few other places to look, but Miller is at most two games away from a breakout game. He is an excellent shooter and can make an impact in the paint as an effective rebounder. He saw 33 minutes in his second game, and he should be a good value if he can maintain that usage.

Gary Trent, TOR ($4,800) vs. POR

Trent is consistently outperforming his salary so far, but if O.G. Anunoby returns, we might have to dial back this endorsement a bit. Trent won't offer much in secondary stats, but at his salary, his scoring ability may be enough.

Also consider: Ziaire Williams, MEM ($4,500) vs. DAL

