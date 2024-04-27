NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for another Saturday all-day playoff slate, and there's one potential elimination game already on tap in that of Nuggets-Lakers. We also have a light injury report in terms of new concerns, so we'll be working with a solid eight-team player pool overall on the main slate.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, April 27 @ 2:30 a.m. ET:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic (-2) (O/U: 201.0)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-1) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 208.5)

Boston Celtics (-9.5) at Miami Heat (O/U: 202.5)

Denver Nuggets (-3.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (O/U: 218.0)

As expected, oddsmakers are once again projecting Saturday to tilt toward the lower-scoring side, with several defensively proficient teams in action. We should still have a chance to see some big individual performances, and with all teams now having had a chance to settle into their respective series and that much more familiarized with their opponents, some interesting chess matches should play out.

It's also worth noting that the one projected semi-blowout could very well turn out to be much closer than anticipated, as the Celtics have had plenty of trouble with the Heat and Erik Spoelstra's zone defenses in the postseason over the last several years.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, LAL (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

Davis' issue is a new one, and if he were unexpectedly unable to play Saturday, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood (knee) would likely handle most center minutes, while the usage for D'Angelo Russell and LeBron James would be especially elevated in the potential elimination scenario.

Other notable injuries:

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): PROBABLE

Delon Wright, MIA (personal): QUESTIONABLE

Christian Wood, LAL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Terry Rozier, MIA (neck): OUT

Jimmy Butler, MIA (knee): OUT

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Anthony Davis ($11,200), LeBron James ($10,500) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400).

Jokic has scored no less than 55.5 FD points through the first three games of the series, and he'd presumably have an even better path to production if Davis is out or limited.

If Davis plays through his questionable tag as appears likely, he'll look to build on the 50.2 to 66.3 FD points he's scored over the first three games of the series.

LeBron figures to be even more involved than ever given the stakes at play Saturday, and he'll check in having scored 63.6 and 52.7 FD points in his last two games.

SGA has scored 38.2 and 48.1 FD points over the first two games of the series while shooting 55.8 percent, brightening his outlook for Game 3.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,700)

Tatum has averaged 47.5 FD points in the first two games of the series and could well take matters into his own hands even more than usual after the Game 2 disappointment, likely making him a very popular play Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,000)

Mitchell posted a modest 27.5 FD points in the Game 3 blowout loss, but that came over 26 minutes and followed tallies of over 41 FD points in the first two games.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,800)

Murray has over 40 FD points in two of the first three games and could see plenty of minutes Saturday as the opposing Lakers try to stave off elimination and likely give Denver a hard-fought battle.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,600)

Banchero exploded for 58.3 FD points in Game 3, which should keep him very highly rostered at his salary Saturday.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,500)

Adebayo hasn't had too much trouble with the matchup against Kristaps Porzingis through the first two games while compiling 33.7 and 36 FD points, and he should continue to enjoy elevated offensive responsibility during Jimmy Butler's ongoing absence.

Key Values

Aaron Gordon, DEN at LAL ($6,700)

Gordon – and not Nikola Jovic or Jamal Murray – was the star of Game 3 for Denver, posting 52.5 FD points on the strength of a 29-point, 15-rebound double-double. Gordon took a series-high 18 shots and connected on 12 of them, and while it's difficult to count on that degree of opportunity again, the talented big man should have plenty of opportunity to deliver a solid return on salary. The Lakers are now surrendering 49.1 percent shooting to power forwards since the start of the season, along with the third-most FD points (52.4) per contest to the position in the last 15 games. Gordon is shooting 56.4 percent overall in the first three games of the series as well while putting up 37.7 FD points per game, furthering his case.

Jalen Suggs, ORL vs. CLE ($6,200)

Suggs churned out solid fantasy production relative to salary over the first two games of the series despite scuffling badly with his shot, and when he picked it up in that regard in Game 3, the result was a stellar all-around effort. The third-year guard generated 41.3 FD points while shooting a blistering 9-for-11 from the field, including 3-for-5 from three-point range. Suggs also put up 25.7 and 31.8 FD points in the first pair of contests versus Cleveland, so his floor seems secure heading into another home matchup in Game 4.

Caleb Martin, MIA vs. BOS ($5,000)

Martin was once again a thorn in the side of the Celtics in Game 2, tallying 26.4 FD points over 36 minutes in a performance reminiscent of several from last year's Eastern Conference Finals. The veteran wing went 7-for-12 from the field – including 5-for-6 from deep – at TD Garden, and he should be in for additional offensive opportunities again Saturday with both Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler still sidelined. Martin is now averaging 28 FD points per 36 minutes with his two teammates off the floor, and it's also worth noting he shot an impressive 38.8 percent from three-point range at home this regular season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaime Jaquez, MIA vs. BOS ($6,000)

